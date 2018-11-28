Digital Trends
Mobile

How to get EPUB books on your Kindle

More MOBI, fewer problems: Here's how to get EPUB books on your Kindle

By and

Ebook readers are a nice tool for people who like to do a lot of reading on the go (here’s our list of the best ebook readers), and Amazon’s various Kindles are among the best. Although the devices provide good performance in an attractive frame, Kindles do have one notable drawback — they do not support the EPUB format. For those unaware, EPUB is one of the most common ebook formats. It’s open-source and free to use, and as such, is supported by most ebook readers aside from the Kindle. EPUB is also a popular format for free ebooks, such as the public domain texts on sites like Project Gutenberg. As such, Kindle users may be miffed to learn they can’t read them.

Those who have a Kindle and a library of unreadable EPUB files need not worry, however. With a little work, it is possible to convert an EPUB file into a format the Kindle can read. Even better, the process is surprisingly quick. Here’s how to do it.

Convert EPUB files to MOBI using Calibre

Kindle supports Amazon’s proprietary format, AZW, as well as the similar MOBI format. If you have an EPUB file that you want to read on a Kindle, the simplest way is to convert it to MOBI, and there are several programs that will allow you to do this. One of the most popular is Calibre, a program that allows users to organize ebooks and convert them to different formats. You can download Calibre for free online; it’s available on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.

Please note: These screenshots are from the MacOS version of Calibre — but the procedure for Calibre on Windows is exactly the same.

Once you have installed Calibre, the first step is to add an EPUB book to the library. Download the EPUB file to your computer — from Project Gutenberg or a Humble Bundle — and then click on the button labeled Add books in Calibre.

calibre screenshot 1

If you want to select one specific file, click Add books from a single directory, then find the file and select it.

calibre screenshot 2

Once you have added the ebook to your Calibre library, select it, then click Convert books.

calibre screenshot 3

This will open a new window, giving you numerous options for adjusting the metadata and formatting of the new file you will create. For our purposes, the only thing that matters is the output format, which you can select from a drop-down menu in the upper right. Make sure this field is set to MOBI.

calibre screenshot 5

The conversion process may take a minute. Once it is finished, right-click on the ebook in your library and select Open containing folder.

another calibre screenshot

The MOBI file should be there. Now, simply plug in your Kindle to your computer, then copy and paste the MOBI file to your Kindle.

calibre screenshot 7

Convert EPUB files to MOBI using Kindle Previewer 3

Another reliable program for converting EPUB files to MOBI is Amazon’s own Kindle Previewer, available as a free download for Windows and Mac OS X. This is an application that allows users to preview the look of ebooks on various Kindle models. In order to accurately preview an EPUB file, the Previewer will automatically convert it into MOBI.

To use Kindle Previewer, download and install it, then select Open book from the main page.

how to read epub books on your kindle previewer 3

After a short time, the conversion process will finish, and a dialog box will open to alert you and provide you with a link to the folder where the new file has been saved. Click that link to view the file location.

how to read epub books on your kindle previewer 3 2

Now that you have a MOBI file, all that remains is to move it to your Kindle. Plug your Kindle into your computer, then copy and paste the MOBI file to your Kindle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to remove the background from an image
amazon products fathers day sale kindle e reader
Deals

Pick up pre-owned Amazon devices for cheap from Amazon Warehouse

If you're hoping to snag an armload of Amazon devices on the cheap this year, we've found the best savings on open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned tech to help you out. Echos, Kindles, and Cloud Cams are available for low prices right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best free books for kindle beach
Mobile

A library at your fingertips: The best free Kindle books

Reading shouldn't be an expensive hobby. Here, we've put together a list of some of the better free offerings currently available for Kindle devices, so you don't have to sort through thousands of titles on Amazon and Google Play.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Simon Hill
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

Here’s how to take a screenshot on an iPad, step by step

The ability to capture screenshots may not be the iPad's most glamorous feature, but it's one of its most useful. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to take a screenshot on an iPad.
Posted By Simon Hill
sony xperia xz3 front
Mobile

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. Not too much is known about the upcoming phone just yet, but some details have started to leak.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

Like other carriers, Sprint is working hard on bringing the next generation of cellular connectivity to customers. In fact, the company has even announced that it's working with HTC and Qualcomm on a new 5G smart hub.
Posted By Christian de Looper
MediaTek
Mobile

5G is a battery killer, but one company has a secret weapon

MediaTek has spoken to Digital Trends about its plans for 5G, after admitting it was too slow in adopting 4G LTE, confirming it has no intention of missing out on its replacement. The company's strategy is daring, and differs from its…
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Apple boosts iPhone trade-in credit by up to $100 for new XS, XR purchases

If you're considering trading in your old iPhone for one of Apple's newest models, then take note: For a limited time only, the company is increasing the amount of credit by up to $100 when you turn in your aging device.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

The man responsible for LG’s TV success is now in charge of its mobile division

LG has made a key change at the top of its mobile division, bringing in a so-called "turnaround expert" to return the struggling unit to former glories. He takes over the role in December.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

LG's folding smartphone may look like an established piece of folding tech

LG may show off a folding smartphone during CES 2019, making it the latest device manufacturer to be linked with the technology, which may become one of the standout designs of the coming year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy S9: Which smaller Android flagship is best?

If you're shopping for a new Android smartphone and you want something manageable, then the best of Samsung and Google must be on your radar. But which is better? Google's Pixel 3 or Samsung's Galaxy S9? Find out as we compare them.
Posted By Simon Hill
project fi
Mobile

Google opens up its wireless service to more devices, rebrands it to 'Google Fi'

Google's wireless service known as Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi. The company also announced the service is now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar