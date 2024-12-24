 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to use Android 16’s new Notification Cooldown setting

By
Someone holding a phone showing the Android 16 logo on its screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Managing notifications is no easy task, especially when one tries to maintain the delicate balance between a no-interruption work mindset and the fear of missing out on important alerts. This not only applies to personal communication, but workplace interactions as well. A barrage of notifications can be overwhelming, especially if there are active group chats or users are working across multiple professional circles.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Smartphone running the Android 16 beta

With Android 16, Google offers a balancing act courtesy of a new feature called Notification Cooldown that slows the avalanche of notifications. This feature first appeared in the early builds of Android 15, but was subsequently pulled from the stable release. Now, it has again resurfaced in the first developer preview of Android 16.

How to activate Notification Cooldown on your Android 16 smartphone

The core idea here is that if an app is sending multiple notifications in a row, the first one will elicit an alert, as usual, while the subsequent notifications from the same app will be gradually reduced in volume.

With that, Google may have finally created a fuss-free way of making chained notifications less vexing. If that sounds like an intriguing premise, just follow these steps to experience the same nirvana on your Android phone.

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Settings app in Android 16
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down and select Notifications.

Notification settings in Android 16.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: On the next page, you will find the Notification Cooldown option under the General banner.

Notifications section in Settings app of android 16.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Step 4: All you have left to do is flick the toggle corresponding to the Notification Cooldown feature.

Notification Cooldown toggle in Android 16.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Notification Cooldown is only available in the Android 16 beta

Notification cooldown first appeared during the early testing phase of Android 15, but it was inexplicably pulled from the stable release channel. It has yet to make a comeback on devices running Android 15, either the vanilla Pixel builds or third-party skins from different brands.

Right now, it is only available on phones running the Developer Preview of Android 16. This build is only available to a handful of Google Pixel phones and the Pixel tablet.

You can download Android 16 right now, but only through the Developer Preview. It is, however, advised that users wait at least for the public beta updates of Android 16, as the Developer Preview is likely to have a lot of performance and optimization issues, as well as being fairly tough to install. Of course, it's always risky installing any beta software on a device, especially if it's not a spare, as bugs are common. And while bricking a phone completely is fairly rare, it's not unheard of. So, if you don't have a device you're willing to risk, it's almost always worth waiting until the final release of any new operating system software.

Notification Cooldown is a neat convenience, but it makes an exception for more pressing alerts, such as calls, alarms, reminders, and priority conversations. Also, keep in mind that this feature only silences repetitive alerts for a span of two minutes.

More importantly, these gradually silenced notifications are not lost. Instead, they are simply grouped together under a unified app banner in the notifications shade. You can still access them all by simply tapping on the app’s banner to open each one in the same order as they appeared.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The most common iPhone 16 problems (and how to fix them)
i created the perfect ios 18 control center iphone 16 2

Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup packs in some exciting new features. The latest and greatest A18 chip brings the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus duo closer to their iPhone 16 Pro counterparts than they've been in years, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max gets bigger than ever with a 6.9-inch display and the thinnest bezels of any smartphone yet.

The entire iPhone 16 family is more in harmony than ever this year, as Apple seems to have abandoned the trend of artificially limiting features like the Dynamic Island and Action Button to its Pro models, only to bring them to the standard ones a year later. Instead, this year's marquee new feature, the Camera Control, can be found on all four models. Sure, there are plenty of things that are still exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, like the 120Hz ProMotion Display and 5x telephoto camera, but those at least feel like valid differentiators for a "Pro" model.

Read more
Can this Android phone camera beat the iPhone 16 Pro? I flew to Bali to find out
iPhone 16 Pro next to the OPPO Find X8 Pro on a bed of pebbles

The iPhone 16 Pro has one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy, and it sets a standard for everyone to beat, especially regarding video. We've already seen Samsung and OnePlus try and fail to beat Apple, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro has proven that even it will fall somewhat short.

However, what happens when you look outside the U.S.? Smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have set camera standards that put even the best in the U.S. to shame. I was in Bali last month testing the iPhone 16 Pro camera against a new smartphone from Oppo.

Read more
You can now use an external webcam with Microsoft Teams on your iPad. Here’s how
Home screen layout of the 2024 iPad mini.

For a lot of people, the iPad is the device they choose to work with, which may include taking video calls. Though the front-facing camera on iPads has gotten better over time, many still prefer external webcams because they’re often much better than the built-in webcam on your tablet or even laptop. And now, if you use Microsoft Teams on iPad, you’re finally able to use external cameras, as Microsoft has announced via a blog post.

When we say "finally," it’s because Apple has included support for external USB-C cameras on the iPad since iPadOS 17. So technically, Microsoft is a little late to the party with this feature. But if you have to use Microsoft Teams for work and you tend to use the iPad most of the time, then this is certainly welcome news.

Read more