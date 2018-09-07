How to watch Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

Share

Apple’s big “Gather Round” iPhone event is almost here, and is set to be the launchpad for a total of three new iPhones, including two successors to the iPhone X, and one so-called “low-cost” iPhone. We will also get a new Apple Watch, which is set to boast a new edge-to-edge display and upgraded specs under the hood, and we may be treated to new Macs, an AirPower charging pad, and more. We’ll also likely learn the release dates for Apple’s new software — including iOS 12, macOS Mojave, and watchOS 5.

The event itself is scheduled for September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, or 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Apple events normally start within a few minutes of the time that they’re supposed to — though there will be a little padding and discussion of Apple’s recent successes before any big announcements take place.

So how can you watch all this new tech get unveiled? Thankfully, Apple livestreams its events, so it’s pretty easy to check it out for yourself. Here are a few ways to watch Apple’s big September 12 event for yourself.

How to watch the Apple event on a PC or Mac

Unlike previous years, Apple may not be limiting the livestream of the event to Safari. Apple has already created a landing page for the event, and has detailed the requirements for watching it. There are a few devices and operating systems that can stream the event.

Safari on Mac running MacOS 10.12 Sierra or later

Microsoft Edge on a PC running Windows 10

Apple also notes that the stream may work in newer versions of Google Chrome or Firefox, though your results may vary a little. According to Apple, the browser needs to support MSE, H.264, and AAC.

How to watch the Apple event on an iPhone or iPad

Thankfully, you won’t be limited to only watching the event on a computer — if you’re on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll also be able to check it out for yourself.

According to Apple, the requirements to watch the Apple event on an iPhone are that you’re using Safari, and it’s on an iPhone running iOS 10 or later. Some outlets suggest the stream will also work on iOS 9, but considering that Apple says you need iOS 10, your results on iOS 9 may vary.

How to watch the Apple event on an Apple TV

Maybe you’d prefer to catch the event in your living room. If that’s you, then there are ways to stream it to your Apple TV — though the process is a little different from using an iPhone or computer.

To watch the Apple event on an Apple TV, you’ll need to head to the App Store and download the “Apple Events” app, which will be available shortly before the event. From there, you will have the option of livestreaming the event.

Stay tuned

Whether you choose watch the event live as it unfolds or not, we’ll be covering all the major announcements and new releases. Head here to check out all of our September 12 event related coverage.