How to watch the Google IO 2025 keynote

Google IO 2025 takes place today, and you’ll be able to watch the keynote livestream right here, via the video player above.

While IO is predominantly a developer conference, the opening keynote of the two-day event always delivers exciting news on new products and services Google has been working on.

We’re expecting a bumper crop of announcements from the search giant, including more information on Android 16 – although Google revealed a lot last week in its Android Show – updates to its Gemini AI, and possibly new VR headsets / AR glasses alongside its dedicated Android XR platform.

We might also get updates on Android Auto and WearOS 6, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Google focuses heavily on AI.

When is the Google IO 2025 keynote?

The Google IO 2025 keynote starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET on May 20, 2025.

It’s being held in-person at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

How can I watch the Google IO 2025 keynote?

You can watch the opening keynote via the video player at the top of this article, where Google says you’ll “learn the latest news, announcements, and AI updates.”

The keynote is also being livestreamed on YouTube and on the Google IO website.

The opening keynote is followed by Google’s developer keynote, which kicks off at 1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET, which you’ll also be able to watch via the IO website.

How long is the Google IO 2025 keynote?

While Google hasn’t confirmed how long this year’s keynote will be, history suggests we’ll be in for a lengthy session.

The 2024 keynote ran for one hour, 52 minutes, while the 2023 keynote ran for two hours and five minutes. Basically, make sure you’ve got enough snacks to last two hours.

While you wait for the Google IO 2025 keynote to start, why not familiarise yourself with everything announced last year, at Google IO 2024.