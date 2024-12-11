 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s how your Android phone could help stop your motion sickness

By
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 with the screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motion sickness — also called kinetosis — is a common problem. In fact, as many as one in three people have felt sick while in a vehicle. For those who suffer from it, reading in the car is practically impossible.

Apple introduced a feature that helps those prone to motion sickness use their phones without the accompanying nausea. Now, Google is working on a similar feature for Android phones.

Recommended Videos

According to Android Authority, the “Motion Cues” feature exists within the Google Play Store beta. The team discovered the feature in the Google Play Services v24.29.32 beta and was able to activate it. The way Motion Cues works is by displaying rows of animated dots onscreen that accompany the movement of the vehicle. It won’t completely cure motion sickness, but it should alleviate the worst of the symptoms. Just don’t load up Tolstoy on your Kindle if you have a long road trip.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Motion Cues has an option to automatically enable it while driving, but you can also easily turn it off and off through a Quick Settings option. However, depending on how sensitive you are to motion, you might want to leave it enabled all the time. You can see it in action in the video below.

Google Play Services - Motion Cues feature demo

There is no word on when, or even if, this feature will see a full release. When features like this are discovered in the depths of code, and especially when they’re this far along, it usually indicates an impending release — but there are no guarantees. It’s best to acknowledge this as a useful, interesting function that may or may not reach the end user.

Related

Motion sickness has been the focus of quite a bit of research in the last decade. With the Apple Vision Pro made to be less likely to trigger simulator sickness and other advances, science has made a lot of strides toward better accessibility.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
RCS messages are about to look a little different on your Android phone
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.

You might soon see a change in how your messages look on your Android phone. Google Messages is rolling out a change to how the type of message is displayed. At present, it says either "Text message" or "RCS message" at the bottom, but the new change will shorten these to either (Text) or (RCS).

9to5Google's Abner Li reports the change and points out that the phrasing could be reduced to either Text or RCS to streamline the appearance and make it look less technical. That said, only a limited number of people have reported the change so far. Google has a tendency to roll updates out slowly, however, so that's not surprising.

Read more
Android 16 could give your phone a big redesign
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 with the screen on.

Google is set to release Android 15 to the general public soon, so attention is slowly turning to Android 16, which is expected to launch toward the end of next year. Android Authority recently discovered intriguing information about this update from the Android 15 QPR1 beta.

In the beta, the site discovered that Google plans a "complete redesign" for Android's Notifications and Quick Settings panels. The current design dates back to Android 12 when Google introduced its Material You design language. It provides a uniform appearance, including the initial four Quick Setting tiles and the entire notifications panel.

Read more
Google just launched these 5 new features for your Android phone
The display on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google is bringing a handful of new features to Android phones, including tools to keep users safe during a natural disaster, enhancements to accessibility using AI, and easier music discovery. Simultaneously, the company has reached a critical milestone with Android 15, pushing it closer to its public release in the coming weeks.
Keeping users safe during earthquakes

Google says its remarkable earthquake alert system is now available to users across all American states and territories. It plans to reach the entire target base within the next few weeks. Google has been testing the system, which also relies on vibration readings collected from a phone’s accelerometer, since 2020.

Read more