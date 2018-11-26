Share

Huawei has not finished releasing smartphones in 2018, and has published a teaser ahead of an exciting new device being revealed in December. The phone does not have an official name yet, but the image published on the firm’s official Weibo page suggests it will have a large, bezel-less screen without a notch. That’s not so unusual these days, of course, but this screen may use a pinhole-style cutout to house the selfie camera instead.

What makes this interesting is that it’s a similar design to one Samsung is experimenting with, and has been rumored for inclusion on the Galaxy S10, and a new entry into its growing A-Series, the still-unofficial Galaxy A8S. Samsung calls the display type “Infinity O,” according to slides captured during a Samsung presentation, although it’s still not confirmed it will ever use the screen.

Huawei’s teaser, which shows a beam of light coming from the top left corner of the screen to indicate the presence of a pinhole, says the device will be announced in December. There has been no mention of the device on Huawei’s international social media channels, suggesting the phone will only receive a Chinese release, at least initially.

Huawei may not be sharing all the details yet, but there have been leaks and rumors about the phone and its screen. According to ITHome, the phone will be a new entry into Huawei’s Nova series, which has remained in China and selected other countries around the world, after a brief early international launch. The phone is expected to be named the Nova 4. Nova phones usually target younger smartphone buyers, and have vibrant, often celebrity-driven advertising campaigns. It’s unusual for Huawei to unveil new technology on the Nova series.

Despite Samsung being linked with the screen technology, Huawei has also been investigating notch alternatives for a while. In July, a leak discussed a Huawei screen with a circular cutout rather than a notch. The screen was apparently being prepared for release by the end of 2018, and would measure 6-inches. It could be the screen that’s used for the Nova 4.

While December has been confirmed as the announcement date, we don’t know the exact day yet, and what Huawei’s plans are regarding the device’s release. We’ll keep you updated here.