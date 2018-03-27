Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei P20

Share

Here’s all the details we have about the Huawei P20. If you want our first impressions on the Huawei P20 Pro, check out our hands-on review.

Camera

Huawei’s phone cameras have been great performers since it began its partnership with Leica. How will it improve on the P20? Well it looks like Huawei added some pretty impressive new hardware and software features to make the camera on the P20 its best yet.

First things first: The Huawei P20 Pro and Porsche Design Mate RS are the first phones we’ve seen with a triple camera array. They’re equipped with a 40-megapixel main lens, with A.I. Image Stabilization (AIS). The secondary camera comes in at 8-megapixels with Optical Image Stabilization, while the tertiary lens is a 20-megapixel mono lens. Each lens caries a different aperture from f/1.6 to to f/2.0, meaning you should be able to get good shots in just about any lighting condition.

The front-facing camera on the Huawei P20 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS comes in at 24 megapixels and, like the other lenses is Lecia branded, which bodes well for overall quality. It features an aperture of f/2.0, which is pretty good for a selfie cam, just don’t expect amazing shots in low light.

As for the Huawei P20, you’ll find a dual rear camera array with a 12-megapixel primary lens accompanied by a 20-megapixel monochromatic secondary lens. The primary lens features an aperture of f/1.8 while the mono lens comes in at f/1.6. Like other Huawei phones, the monochrome lens should help users get better shots in low light. You’ll also find the same 24-megapixel Lecia-branded camera on the P20 that appears on the P20 Pro.

In addition to hardware, Huawei has added some interesting software features to its newest flagships. The camera relies on A.I. to make image adjustments based on object recognition; while the P10 could discern between 13 different scene-recognition modes, the P20, P20 Pro, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS up the ante by identifying 19 different common scenes. A.I. also helps with composition by adding a horizontal line to the viewfinder to ensure the shot is level.

You’ll also find a super slow motion feature on these phones that’s similar to what you’d find on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. With super slow motion, you can increase your camera’s frame rate to 960fps for 0.2 seconds to get a Matrix-like effect.

Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Specs CPU: Kirin 970 Memory: 6GB Storage: 128GB Micro SD storage: No Display size: 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 2,240 x 1,080 Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC Battery: 4,000mAh Size: 155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.65 mm Weight: 180g Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo

Along with the Mate Series of phones, Huawei’s P Series are the company’s flagship devices, and therefore are packed with the latest tech. All three models feature the company’s Kirin 970 processor. RAM varies depending on the exact model, with the P20 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS packing 6GB of memory, while the P20 comes in at 4GB. The Kirin processor features Huawei’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which does most of the heavy lifting in terms of A.I. tasks.

Both P20 models come with 128 GB of storage while the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS comes with a 256GB and 512GB storage option. None of the phones feature a Micro SD slot though, so there’s no option for external storage. As for battery capacity, the P20 and Porsche Edition Mate RS features a hefty 4,000mAh battery, while the P20 comes in at 3,400mAh.

There’s also a significant durability difference between the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The IP ratings are quite a bit different: The P20 has a shabby IP52 rating, meaning it will handle some dust and drops of water, while the Huawei P20 Pro has the more typical IP67 rating we’ve come to expect on phones. The IP rating was not disclosed for the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS.

Design

The P-Series is usually Huawei’s “fashion-forward” smartphone, with an emphasis on design. The Huawei P20 is no exception. It features an all-glass case that’s curved on all four sides. The phones have a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 . The P20 Pro and Porsche Edition Mate RS feature a triple camera array on the back, while the P20 has a dual-camera setup. All three phones feature a fingerprint sensor that sits at the bottom of the phone.

The P20 and P20 Pro ship in four colors: black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight. While all of the colors are attractive, the twilight model is a showstopper, with a gradient pattern that shifts from purple to teal. The Porsche Edition Huawei Mate RS color options are more limited: black will be available in all markets while a limited edition red case will be sold in China.

In terms of display, the Huawei P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch LCD screen with the same resolution. The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS features a 6-inch OLED screen. And yes, Huawei did decide to go with a top notch on all three phones. It appears to be solely a design choice, as there is a setting that can make the notch disappear by dimming the display around it.

Face unlock

Several phones in 2017 featured face unlock, including the iPhone X and the OnePlus 5T, and Huawei added a similar feature to the new phones. The face unlock feature on the phones use 2-D mapping to authenticate users and take only a half second. Like the iPhone X, the feature will also work in the dark. Unlike the iPhone X, the feature is not secure enough to authorize payments.

Software

The Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and Porsche Edition Huawei Mate RS ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. You’ll find the latest version of EMUI, Huawei’s customer interface, on the phone as well. The EMUI update offers some minor improvements over its predecessor.

Release and pricing information

Huawei announced that all three phones are available now. Pricing for the Huawei P20 comes in at 649 euros, while the P20 Pro is available for 899 euros. The 256GB version of the Porsche Edition Huawei Mate RS will sell for 1,695 euros, while the 512GB varient will go for 2,095 euros.

Updated on March 27. Added information about Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS.