Huawei’s gorgeous Pura 70 phones just got expanded availability

After being announced for China in mid-April, the Huawei Pura 70 series is now confirmed for the EU market. Those in the European market can expect to preorder the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and the top-tier Pura 70 Ultra starting May 2 for 999 euros, 1,199 euros, and 1,499 euros, respectively. This pricing is in line with what we saw in China, with the Ultra coming in at 9,999 yuan ($1,400) and the base Pura 70 at 5,499 yuan ($760).

Like its predecessor, the Huawei P60, the Pura 70 series are camera-centric phones with an eye-catching triangular camera array. Peeking under the hood, the Pura 70 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The Pura 70 Pro kicks things up a little with a 50MP main camera, a 12.5MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

Last but not least, you have the Pura 70 Ultra, which comes packed with a 50MP main camera, a 40MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Huawei specifically boasts that the Ultra has a superfast shutter that can snap objects moving at up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) per hour. Most interestingly, the Ultra has a retractable lens that can help the phone find better focus, similar to digital cameras that also retract to protect itself if you accidentally drop it. Huawei claims this has been tested for up to 300,000 retraction cycles (or 150 times a day for five years). The front-facing sensor for all three devices is a 13MP camera.

In terms of other hardware, you’re looking at broadly similar specs, with some variations on specifics. The Pura 70 boasts a 6.6-inch, 2760 x 1256 resolution screen with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz PWM dimming. At 460ppi, it’s lower resolution than the Pro and comes with a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery compared to the 5,050mAh and 5,200mAh pack you get on the Pro and Ultra, respectively. The Pro and Ultra both boast a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 2844 x 1260 resolution and the same variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.

All three phones are IP68 water and dust-resistant, support wireless charging, and run EMUI 14.2. However, only the Pro and Ultra have 100W SuperCharge wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The base Pura 70 will only get 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, though that should still be plenty fast for most people.

Notably, the Pura 70 Pro+ is being skipped for the European market. Those in the U.S. will also continue to be out of luck as Huawei has essentially been removed from the U.S. market since the Trump administration, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. However, if you live in a market where you can buy the phones, they’re well worth keeping on your radar.

