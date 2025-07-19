We showed 30 people the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Their reactions were telling

Two of the past three phones I’ve reviewed have shared something special: they’ve both been ultra-thin. The Galaxy S25 Edge kicked off the ultra-thin smartphone era — ahead of the rumored iPhone 17 Air in September — and it’s quickly been followed by Samsung’s ultra-thin folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Talking with Blake Geiser, Samsung’s SVP of Product Development in North America, I learnt that many people who experience the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for the first time don’t realize it folds at first. This was before I held it, and as soon as I did, I realized exactly what Samsung meant: this phone feels virtually identical to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and could easily pass for a regular smartphone in the hand.

Recommended Videos

I’ve just published our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and I’m absolutely in love with the design, but is the incredible design and wonderful in-hand feel enough to persuade non-folding phone users to make the switch? To find out, I showed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to over 30 average people — from shopkeepers and taxi drivers to family members and friends who aren’t interested in technology — and recorded their thoughts.

Their responses proved that Samsung was right… and also suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the long-awaited iPhone moment for the still-nascent folding phone industry.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 in a nutshell

It’s telling that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the first folding phone to have this effect on customers; actually, that’s not technically true — the Oppo Find N5 and Magic V5 are equally impressive — but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the first ultra-thin folding phone that most people will experience.

That’s key: Samsung’s primary goal was to make a phone that resembles a mix between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a secondary folding screen. The redesign achieves this goal, at least in my opinion, and as I covered, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera is also very similar to Samsung’s camera powerhouse.

At 4.2mm thick when unfolded, the Fold 7 is among the thinnest folding phones currently available: it’s 0.01mm thinner than the Oppo Find N5m and 0.1mm thicker than the Honor Magic V5. This allows it to measure just 8.9mm thick when folded, and even though it’s 0.7mm thick when folded, it feels just as sleek as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This was the primary goal, but what do average people think?

The initial reaction to the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Studying people’s reactions to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a tale of two distinctly different ones. First, there’s the initial feel of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which focuses on the feeling in the hand, as well as the overall design. To gauge reactions, we asked users to close their eyes and focus solely on the in-hand feel.

It’s telling that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t reveal its magic, at least until you fold it. That said, most users commented on the build quality and glass finish, with many commenting that it made the phone feel lighter than their existing phone.

This led to some wonder when they learned that it also had a 200MP main camera and a host of other features, not least the 8-inch main display, which is the ultimate party trick. The results from this initial reaction confirm that Samsung was correct in focusing on this design strategy.

Then they unfolded the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Curiously, most people don’t immediately think it’s a folding phone. The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is so unique that users were taken aback by the fact that it was also a folding phone. With each person, I used the same phrase — “now unfold it” — and it drew the same reaction.

Thirty percent of users immediately noticed how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, which is especially apparent when it’s unfolded. 20% commented solely on its design, drawing sentiments like “it’s stunning or beautiful”, while a further 13% were shocked that it unfolded, which is somewhat lower than I had expected.

Of course, some people are brand-loyal, and more than one person was positive while also referencing that Apple does not make it. This type of brand loyalty is to be expected, although the results were more favorable towards a folding phone than I expected: 50% of surveyed Apple users were positive about the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

A crease, or lack thereof

Seven percent of people immediately noticed the crease, which is no surprise given the divot-style crease that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and older models feature. However, would the large crease improvements over previous years result in a more favorable opinion? The answer is an unequivocal yes.

When I’ve previously shown average users any of the best folding phones, almost all have immediately commented on the crease, especially if it’s one of the models sold in the US. After showing people the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it turns out the crease could finally be a problem of the past.

77% of people — or 23 out of 30 — reported not being able to feel the crease when I asked them to close their eyes and run their finger over the screen. Only one person, or just three percent, reported still having concerns about the crease, which represents a major improvement over my previous anecdotal experiences.

The phone that prompts you to make the switch?

When I first held the Galaxy Z Fold 7, my immediate reaction was that this is the phone that could persuade people to switch to a folding phone. After recording these initial reactions, little has changed in my mind, but does this only appeal to Samsung or Android users? The answer is a mixed bag.

Our test included existing users of several different phone brands, with Apple and Samsung users making up over two-thirds of the sample size.

Of these two brands, the results couldn’t be more stark: 85% of Samsung users expressed interest in purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (even when aware of its price), while only 29% of Apple users did. Yet, this is telling in itself: it is likely the first Samsung phone in years that could persuade users to switch, unless those users ultimately decide to wait for the rumored iPhone Fold launch next year.

Among other phone makers, some users reported interest in purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while an equal number expressed no commitment to doing so. The numbers involved are less than a third of the sample size, so there’s some degree of error involved; however, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open users both expressed interest in upgrading to the Fold 7.

My mother’s reaction says it all

Overall, there was a considerably more positive sentiment toward the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at the end than at the beginning: 80% of all users had a more favorable opinion of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 after seeing the large display and learning all about it, compared with just 40% when they first held it.

It’s unclear how this has improved year on year, but I often judge phones by showing new hardware or features to my immediate family. They all use Samsung phones, but none use a folding phone.

My sister is a great test case. She’s currently using the Razr Ultra 2025 after avoiding all folding phones until now, and previously called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 quite big and bulky (albeit after seeing my Oppo Find N5). She was incredibly impressed by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and is now considering making the switch.

The most surprising reaction has been from my mother. She has used the Galaxy S22 Plus since its launch, won’t switch to an iPhone, and finds most technology too heavy, given her age and medical conditions. Somewhat inexplicably, she is enamored with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it is likely to be her next phone. For her, it allows her to carry her phone and iPad mini on the go in one easily pocketable device.

Folding phones are about to have their iPhone moment, as Samsung has finally figured out how to make them feel indistinguishable from a regular smartphone. Coupled with a better-than-expected Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera, this is the best folding phone for most people.