I tested the Huawei Watch 5, here’s why every watch needs Health Glance

By
60-second health check in progress on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Huawei has just unveiled the new Huawei Watch 5 at an event in Berlin alongside a plethora of smartwatches and other audio products designed to bring access to a wide variety of health features to a range of users. 

The new Huawei Watch 5 has several impressive features, including the next generation of Health Glance, which checks nine health metrics in just one minute. The Huawei Watch 5 isn’t the first Huawei watch to have this feature, but an upgraded X-Tap sensor and a few additional metrics make it the most comprehensive implementation of this feature yet. 

After testing the Huawei Watch 5 for the past 24 hours, I love this feature. Here’s what the Health Glance feature can do, and why every smartwatch should copy it. 

What is Health Glance, and what is the X-Tap sensor?

60-second health check in progress on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Health Glance is a feature Huawei launched previously, which allows you to check up to nine health metrics with one single check that takes up to one minute. The X-Tap sensor is designed to allow you to test these metrics using your index finger, which is widely recognized as the finger that provides the most accurate readings.

If you’ve been to a doctor, you’ve probably experienced them checking your blood oxygen and heart rate via your index finger. The X-Tap sensor on the Huawei Watch 5 allows you to achieve the same result, and on-screen prompts show you how to test the different health metrics.

The X-Tap sensor sits between the crown and button on the right side of the Huawei Watch 5. The 3-in-1 sensor combines a pressure sensor to detect fingertip pressure sensitivity, with a glass-coated ECG electrode and a fingertip PPG sensor. The latter means it can perform a PPG measurement to change blood vessel volume (photoplethysmography) and recognize up to ten pressure levels. This combined sensor allows the Huawei Watch 5 to record optical, acoustic, mechanical, and electrical data simultaneously.

What can you measure in just 1 minute, and how?

60-second health check in progress on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The plethora of recorded data means the Huawei Watch 5 can measure up to nine health metrics. It works by activating Health Glance from the menu or placing your fingertip on the X-Tap sensor. The Huawei Watch 5 then displays a countdown from three, and starts the testing, beginning with an ECG, then a SpO2 blood oxygen measurement, and finally a breathing test.

After completing the test, Huawei Health can display up to nine metrics: average heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2 oxygen levels, skin temperature, stress, ECG, arterial stiffness detection, respiratory overview, and sleep breathing overview.

Many smartwatches offer these health checks individually, but Huawei is the first to combine them into a user-friendly, effortless test. The latter point is key: rather than having to search for metrics you may not know exist, the Health Tap feature makes it easy to test key health markers without thinking about them, and it can then prompt you to discuss any abnormal results with your doctor.

Why every smartwatch should copy this feature

60-second health check results on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Many of the Health Glance features can help people identify key problems they weren’t aware of, which will undoubtedly help save lives. Average heart rate and heart rate variability can help identify cardiac issues, while high stress levels can also increase the chances of major cardiac problems. 

Arterial stiffness is a key marker that helps identify the reduced ability of an artery to expand and contract in response to pressure changes, which can lead to increased blood pressure, reduced blood flow, and an overall elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases. It’s well known that the Apple Watch ECG and AFib detection have previously saved lives, but I think arterial stiffness could be a key health check for many users.

60-second health check results on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

When I had my heart attack a few years ago, my arteries had diminished so much that they retained less than 10% of their usable function. I wasn’t aware of this, but I remember the doctor mentioning stiff arteries as part of my diagnosis. Five years later, I think the Health Tap feature would have helped me identify this sooner, especially as I wouldn’t have otherwise searched for this feature (especially when receiving otherwise clear ECGs). This feature would easily make many of Huawei’s competitors contenders for best smartwatch, but the Watch 5 also has other features that stand out.

What else does the Huawei Watch 5 offer?

60-second health check results on the Huawei Watch 5
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Beyond the X-Tap feature, the Huawei Watch 5 has other compelling features that help it stand out. It’s available in two sizes: 46mm with a 1.43-inch screen and 42mm with a 1.32-inch display. The larger option uses an aerospace-grade titanium or a 316L stainless steel case, while the smaller version only comes with the latter.

It comes in a range of vibrant case colors that are achieved through oxidation adjustment, and both versions feature sapphire glass on top of the display to increase their protection against wear and tear and the elements. The Watch 5 supports eSIM connectivity as long as it is supported by your carrier, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.4. 

There are two battery modes. The Standard Mode offers up to five days of battery life. The Ultra-Long battery life mode disables the eSIM, X-Tap sensor, navigation, and third-party apps but keeps long-term health tracking and offers up to 11 days of battery life. The battery on the 42mm can be charged to full in an hour using the magnetic charger, while the 46mm takes up to 90 minutes.

The Huawei Watch 5 also introduces new Gesture Controls, with Huawei expanding upon the double-tap feature you’ll find on the Apple Watch. With the Huawei Watch 5, you can double slide or double tap your thumb and index fingers to navigate in apps. Unfortunately, it’s limited to just three scenarios right now—when an alarm is ringing, for incoming calls, and when music is played—but the potential is there for this to be expanded in the future. 

The Huawei Watch 5 42mm starts at €449.99 in Europe or £399.99 in the UK, while the 46mm model starts at £499.99 in Europe and the same £399.99 price in the UK. 

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…

