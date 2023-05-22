 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I found a huge problem with the new ChatGPT iPhone app

Joe Maring
By
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Seemingly out of nowhere, OpenAI released its official ChatGPT iOS app this week. Available for both iPhones and iPads, the free app allows you to use the popular AI chatbot in a much simpler, easier way than ever before. No more messing with the mobile website or trying to fiddle with uncertain third-party apps — just download the official ChatGPT application, and you’re good to go.

It’s a big step forward to make ChatGPT more accessible and to get it into the hands of more people. Naturally, I was curious to test it out for myself. I’ve been using the ChatGPT iPhone app to ask the chatbot various questions, and while the whole thing works just like you’d expect, there’s one big, glaring problem that makes me never want to touch the app again.

Recommended Videos

The ChatGPT iPhone app’s biggest limitation

The ChatGPT and Perplexity AI apps on an iPhone, asking the question of "Is the Pixel 7a a good phone?".
ChatGPT (left) vs. Perplexity AI (right) Digital Trends

Similar to using ChatGPT on a desktop, the ChatGPT iPhone app can’t access current, real-time information. If you try asking the chatbot about a current event or a topic that’s happened in the last couple of years, you’ll see a message that reads, “As an AI language model, I don’t have real-time information or access to the internet beyond my September 2021 knowledge cutoff.”

Related

This has been a known limitation of ChatGPT since its inception, but in a world where competing apps like Google Bard and Microsoft’s Bing Chat do offer internet access — and have done so for some time now — going back to ChatGPT and being hit with that restriction quickly reeled in my expectations.

The ChatGPT and Perplexity AI apps running on iPhones, asking the question "What do we know about the iPhone 15 so far."
Perplexity AI (left) vs. ChatGPT (right) Digital Trends

OpenAI does offer internet access with its $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription, and you can use ChatGPT Plus features like GPT-4 in the iPhone app. However, as Ars Technica reports, internet access/browsing doesn’t appear to be supported in the current version of the app.

In other words, even if you’re paying $20/month for ChatGPT Plus, you can forget about getting real-time, up-to-date answers about any current topics. That’s likely to change at some point in the future, but it certainly doesn’t create a good first impression — especially with other iPhone chatbot apps already offering it for free.

Using an AI chatbot to surf the web is my personal favorite way to interact with one, and the official ChatGPT iPhone app doesn’t let me do that. But you know what does? Bing Chat, Google Bard, and third-party iPhone ChatGPT apps like Perplexity AI.

No internet access isn’t the only problem

1 of 2
The ChatGPT iPhone app answering the question "how long are canned tomatoes good for."
ChatGPT Digital Trends
The Perplexity AI iPhone app answering the question "how long are canned tomatoes good for."
Perplexity AI Digital Trends

While the lack of internet access is the biggest problem for the ChatGPT iPhone app, it’s not the only one. Even when asking more basic and less timely questions, I’ve found some of ChatGPT’s replies to be … lackluster.

Take, for example, the above query. I asked ChatGPT how long canned tomatoes are good for, and it provided me with multiple paragraphs of rich, detailed information. However, when asking Perplexity AI the same question, I get a much more visually-appealing answer with well-used bullet points. It’s far easier to digest and feels more natural than the walls of text ChatGPT shoved in my face. There were some instances where I preferred ChatGPT’s answer over Perplexity AI, but in general, I prefer Perplexity’s approach to things.

Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro, with Perplexity AI running on it.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

There’s another thing the ChatGPT iPhone app doesn’t know how to do, and that’s how to cite the sources it’s getting its answers from. The ChatGPT app will happily try its best to answer any question you throw at it, but there’s no indication of the sources it’s using for any given answer.

Bing Chat, Google Bard, Perplexity AI, and other apps do a much better job at this. Perplexity AI, for example, provides in-text links to sources throughout its answers, in addition to showing a source breakdown at the end of each answer. Every AI chatbot makes mistakes, so being able to see where a correct or incorrect answer came from is extremely helpful.

More options are never a bad thing

The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.

To the ChatGPT app’s credit, using AI chatbots as a search engine with internet access is just one of many ways they can be used. But given that’s how I prefer using them, the current implementation of the ChatGPT iPhone app leaves a lot to be desired. It is a far more enjoyable experience than having to open Safari and use the mobile site, but there’s also still plenty of work to be done.

But that’s also the beauty of how many AI chatbots are available today. If you also want a chatbot with free and straightforward internet access, apps like Bing Chat, Google Bard, and Perplexity AI aren’t going anywhere. And if you’re a ChatGPT loyalist, you now have a much better way to use it on your iPhone and iPad.

I may not be returning to the ChatGPT iPhone app any time soon, but if you don’t need internet access and just want a simpler way to get ChatGPT on your phone, it’s about the best way to do so.

You can download the ChatGPT app now from the App Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Your iPhone just got a first-of-its-kind security update
Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro held in hand with a wooden gate in the background

Smartphone users should be completely accustomed to getting regular security updates to make sure that their data is protected. Now, Apple is simplifying things by introducing a new way to quickly update iPhone security without needing to push a full-on iOS update.

Apple has been running beta tests of its Rapid Security Responses (RSR) feature that's meant to make security patches easier. As of May 1, RSR has launched for all Apple device owners.

Read more
I found a phone that fixes the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s biggest flaw
Vivo X90 Pro back.

The comfort of holding a smartphone is underrated, especially when you consider that most of us hold our phones for at least a quarter of the day. And, unfortunately, it seems like the comfortable form factor of a big phone is the least thought-out feature.

Take any flagship phone with a 6.5-inch+ screen size, for instance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Xiaomi 13 Pro all have one thing in common: they feature top-notch cameras but aren’t very comfortable to hold, either due to the poor flat edge design or weight distribution. Thankfully, one new smartphone — the Vivo X90 Pro — solves this problem.
A design Apple wishes it could copy

Read more
You can now video chat with a ChatGPT AI — here’s what it looks like
Call Annie ChatGPT app on an iPhone.

Showing up to a videoconference as your digital avatar can be quite fun. Apple lets you do just that with Memojis during FaceTime. If you want something more ambitious on a different platform, Avatarify will turn into Albert Einstien or Mona Lisa for Zoom calls. But what if you could bring an AI conversation to life? Say, by talking to ChatGPT as if OpenAI’s AI was a CGI person talking to you on a video call?
Well, that’s now possible. Call Annie is an app that turns ChatGPT into Annie, a talking female avatar that doesn’t look like a glitchy visual mess. Developed by Animato.Ai, the app is currently exclusive to iOS 16, but you can also use it on macOS 13 machines with an M-series processor inside.

A ChatGPT-powered video call in action
https://twitter.com/frantzfries/status/1651316031762071553?s=20
Another limitation is that you need at least the iPhone 12 or a later model to start a video call with Annie because the real-time conversion of linguistic prompts into visual cues draws power from Apple’s Neural Engine.
The app’s makers claim that talking to Annie “face-to-face in real time time feels more natural and faster than typing and reading text.” So far, the sample videos we have seen on social media, like the one above, show a fairly convincing video call interface.
Right now, Annie appears to be pretty good at holding a fluent conversation, even though the voice sounds robotic, and the phrase pausing could also use some work. The answers, however, are typical of the answers you would get while texting back-and-forth with ChatGPT. And given enough time and improved voice training, Call Annie interactions can become a lot more natural-sounding.
It all brings back memories of the sci-fi flick Her, in which Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with one such AI. One user asked on Reddit whether Annie can have a “memory” system that will turn it into a smarter “friend,” to which the app developers replied with “soon.”
https://twitter.com/jakedahn/status/1651285054591750144
This is only the beginning for Annie
Users who have tried the app note that it occasionally flubs the pronunciation of words, but once corrected, it also learns right away. One user described this experience as “scary stuff.”Another issue it has is with pronouncing words in languages other than English, something that the developers are trying to fix.
Thanks to its ChatGPT smarts, the app’s developers say it can help you with everything from learning and web searches to serving as a tour guide or even a virtual companion. We don’t know if it’s as smart as other virtual partner apps like Replika, but considering the fact that Annie is based on ChatGPT (and its vast data training model), you can have a significantly deeper and fact-driven conversation with Annie.
Animato’s App Store description notes that the AI keeps all conversations “confidential” but hasn’t specified what kind of security measures have been put in place and whether it uses the user conversations for training and refining Annie’s systems.

Read more