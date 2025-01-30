Samsung’s new vegan leather Galaxy S25 Ultra case is already my favorite

Table of Contents Table of Contents An elevated look for the Galaxy S25 Ultra The perfect complement for the Galaxy S25 Ultra Welcome protection for the Galaxy S25 Ultra More companies need to make cases like this

I love leather cases for phones, and while companies like Apple have moved away from making their own, third parties like Nomad have made some of the best leather cases for the iPhone 16 series. However, when it comes to the best Android phones, the choice is much sparser.

Recognizing this, Samsung has progressively increased the range of cases that it makes itself over the past few generations of its flagship phones. Whereas the company used to have just a few choices, now the range of cases is vast and the best Galaxy S25 cases include everything from Hershey’s branded cases to a case that’ll make anyone a fan of Crocs.

One of Samsung’s new cases is the Kindsuit case which offers leather-like protection for your new Galaxy S25 Ultra. Available at a discount when you snag one of the best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals, here’s why it’s glorious and my new favorite protective case for Samsung’s biggest smartphone.

An elevated look for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

One of the biggest challenges with leather cases is that they often develop a patina over time and can quickly attract blemishes. This is true of most leather cases, but after a couple of days of using the Galaxy S25 Ultra Kindsuit case, it feels different from regular leather cases.

First, it’s made from vegan leather but retains a very similar style. This offers the best of both worlds, ensuring it always looks the way it does out of the box while keeping the leather look that I love.

It’s also available in four colors, and while I’ve got the brown camel color, the light blue Kindsuit case is also particularly nice. You may be hoping for a color that’s more standard or muted, so thankfully, it’s also available in black and a light gray.

The perfect complement for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s biggest Galaxy S25 smartphone features a few key changes this year, namely that it’s slightly thinner and lighter, but also that it has flat edges with slightly rounded corners.

All of these increase the ergonomic feel of the phone — and reduce the painful feeling when last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra dug into your hand — but they also mean it’s more slippery and harder to use without a case. Samsung recognized this and during our exclusive preview of the Galaxy S25 series before its launch, the company highlighted that the reduced weight and tweaked size means that it feels lighter and more comfortable to use with a case.

All of this translates to the Kindsuit case adding very little bulk to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while adding much-needed extra grip and ensuring that it feels supreme in the hand.

Welcome protection for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The best reason to get the Kindsuit case is that it offers considerable protection for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is fairly slippery without a case. Thankfully, I’ve not dropped my Galaxy S25 Ultra yet, but it has almost slipped out of my hands on two separate occasions.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra Kindsuit case offers much-needed protection for Samsung’s behemoth. Not only does it protect the back of the phone, but the camera surround ensures that you can put your phone on a table without worrying about scratching the camera lenses. Slightly raised edges around the display help ensure your display won’t get scratched, but it also makes it slightly harder to swipe from the edges, when you are using gestures for navigation.

One particularly beneficial part of the case is the soft felt finish on the inside. Some leather cases can be fairly coarse on the inside, but the felt finish is beautiful and soft, which should help protect the part of your phone that’s covered up. This is less important with the titanium finish on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but if you’re buying the Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy, I’ve already managed to scratch it and I do wish I had put it in a case straight away.

More companies need to make cases like this

The last thing to note is that the Kindsuit case doesn’t impact how easy it is to slide the Galaxy S25 Ultra in or out of a pocket. I’ve seen some leather cases that can interfere considerably, and I was considerably worried about the Kindsuit case, but as it turns out, those fears were misguided.

I’ve got some of the other best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases as well, but despite a plethora of choices, I find myself returning to the Kindsuit case. The camel color adds a splash of color and personality to Samsung’s muted Galaxy S25 Ultra colors, while the case itself provides much-needed protection. I hope that this isn’t just a one-off for the Galaxy S25 series, and that not only Samsung, but other companies, make more cases like this.