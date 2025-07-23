Want to try the first iOS 26 public beta? Here’s what to know before you do

Apple has just released the latest developer beta of iOS 26, and many are expecting the first public beta to appear as early as this Wednesday.

The update to Apple’s iPhone operating system will be officially released in the fall, bringing with it a slew of new features that include its striking new Liquid Glass design, deeper integration of AI features via Apple Intelligence, real-time translation in the Messages and Phone apps, improved multi-tasking options, and more.

Recommended Videos

The first developer beta landed last month, giving developers a chance to test their apps and flag any major issues that came up.

It means the first public beta, which you can try for free, will have improved stability, but you should still tread a little carefully if you’re keen to try it.

Things to know

– It’s still in beta, so expect some bugs or even crashes while using it. That’s the whole point — Apple is using this period to iron out issues in readiness for the official release in the fall.

– Ideally, you should use a secondary device to test the iOS 26 public beta, so that if you encounter a major problem while using it, your main device is still available.

– If you go ahead and install the iOS 26 public beta on your main device, then be sure to back up your phone’s data first.

– Beta builds can have some privacy or security weaknesses, so try to avoid entering sensitive personal information while using it.

– Be aware that the public beta may go hard on your battery, something that often occurs in the testing phase. Apple will use what it learns to improve the efficiency of the updated iOS.

– Do your bit and report any bugs or issues via the Feedback Assistant. That way, Apple can improve the OS in time for the official release in just a few months from now.

– You may not be able to easily downgrade if you decide you want to return to the OS you were running before. So, proceed carefully.

Apple is widely expected to release the first public beta of iOS 26 this week. If you’d like to try it, first ensure that your handset is an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 16.5 or later and with up to 20GB of free storage. Next, back up your iPhone to iCloud or a computer then go to beta.apple.com, sign in with your Apple ID, and enroll your device in the Apple Beta Software Program.

Next, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, and select iOS 26 public beta.

Select “install” and your phone will then download and install the update. Good luck!