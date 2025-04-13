 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iPadOS 19 could get a macOS-like refresh. It’s high time Apple did it

By
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple makes arguably the most powerful and polished tablets out there. For creatives, the iPad Pro line is the go-to choice, and ever since Apple put an M-series silicon inside its tablets, the performance appeal has reached an altogether new territory.

One area that has remained a weak link, however, is iPadOS. Aside from features such as Stage Manager, the tablet operating system hasn’t offered any standout experience, apart from acting as a stretched-out version of iOS. That could change soon this year. 

Recommended Videos

The company is reportedly planning a major refresh for the upcoming iPadOS 19 update that will “make the tablet’s software more like macOS.” This is the first credible report so far that sheds light on Apple’s plans to give a computing-first functional lift to iPadOS later this year. 

Related

What is changing?

Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“I’m told that this year’s upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac,” writes Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter

The report doesn’t go into specific details about what’s in the pipeline with a macOS-inspired refresh for iPadOS, save for window management. So far, the window resizing experience on iPads has been pretty limiting. Despite Apple tablets now reaching the same screen size as a MacBook Air, you can’t freely resize app windows. 

Stage Manager —  which lets the iPad flesh out its UI on a larger connected screen and also borrows from macOS’ background app management system — has been a meh experience, so far. It merely copies the macOS idea superficially, but still doesn’t offer the same level of flexibility on an iPad despite all the firepower. 

Apple could take a lesson, or two, from Samsung’s DeX approach, and the excellent Open Canvas system on the latest OnePlus tablet. My own experience with using the M4-powered iPad Pro hasn’t been too different. I often feel that this tablet is overpowered, and that it sorely deserves more desktop-like experiences to realize its full potential. 

Why does it matter?

Stage Manager on M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Bloomberg report mentions that productivity will be a crucial focus with iPadOS 19, which is going to make an appearance at WWDC in June this year. We are not sure what exactly Apple is planning, but an extra dash of flexibility with a desktop-like environment for running software will go a long way.

This is what I wrote in my review of the iPad Pro last year, and unfortunately, the situation remains identical to this day: 

“Unless you are a creative whose entire workflow revolves around tools like Procreate, Adobe Creative suite, or Logic Pro, a fleshed-out web browser is your lifeline. Safari just doesn’t cut it, and Chrome’s mobile version is unbearably devoid of features compared to the desktop version. I can’t even use the most basic browser extensions on a $1,500 slate.”

Apple is reportedly eyeing a design overhaul for its OS portfolio, including iPadOS, with its next yearly upgrade cycle. I am hopeful that it tags alongside more pro-grade apps and a little more dexterity at connecting the tablet experience with its Mac computing counterpart. Oppo’s Find N5 foldable gave an excellent taste of such a connected future, and I don’t see a reason why Apple can’t execute it. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
New M3 iPad Air live blog: Apple’s refreshed Air has more power
Apple iPad Air M3 2025

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Read more
Things still aren’t looking good for Apple’s iOS 19 update
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

The latest version of iOS 18.2 rolled out to (most) iPhone users yesterday, and it brought with it a slew of new features that fans have eagerly waited for. These include Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, this slower rollout of iOS 18 features is having an impact on development times for its next iteration, and that means iOS 19 might be delayed.

There have been whispers of delays before, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise — particularly when you think about how the production flow at Apple usually goes. In a Threads post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said: "I continue to hear that the gradual rollout of features across iOS 18 to iOS 18.4 is leading to delays of some features scheduled for iOS 19. That will lead to a long-term rollout of features next cycle as well. Engineers are stuck working on iOS 18 projects when they’d usually already be on to the following OS."

Read more
Apple’s streak of delays might continue with iOS 19 next year
The iPhone 16 Pro, showing its iOS 18 home screen.

Apple stamped its entry into the AI era this year with the release of Apple Intelligence. But 2024 also marked the year when Apple’s staggered release plan for feature updates was also slower than usual. 2025 might not be much different.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has pushed an unspecified number of features that were otherwise supposed to arrive with the iOS 19 update next year. Earlier this week, the outlet also reported that a planned Siri upgrade that would give it more conversational chops has been delayed until spring 2026.

Read more