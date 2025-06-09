Will my iPad get iPadOS 26? Here’s every supported model

Apple announced iPadOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and the new iPad update comes with a fresh new look and plenty of features. Apple has ensured there are plenty of iPadOS 26 supported slates, so if you have a relatively new iPad you should get the update this year.

And no, you haven’t missed a volley of updates since iPadOS 18 in 2024. Apple has skipped a bunch of numbers, so instead of giving us iPadOS 19 in 2025, we got iPadOS 26 alongside iOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26.

There’s a lot to like in the iPadOS 26 update, so you’ll probably want to know whether your iPad qualifies for the upgrade.

Which iPad models can download iPadOS 26?

iPadOS 26 supports seven generations of iPad, with tablets dating back to 2018 in-line for the new software update.

To be able to get the new iPad update, you’ll need one of the following models:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen 2018, and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen 2018, and later)

iPad Air (M2 and M3)

iPad Air (3rd Gen 2019, and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th Gen 2020, and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th Gen 2019, and later)

When will my iPad get iPadOS 26?

Apple has confirmed the final version of iPadOS 26 will be ready for download in fall this year. That probably means September, when we expect Apple to make the update available after the iPhone 17 launch sometime in the middle of the month.

Apple is releasing an iPadOS 26 public beta in July for those who don’t want to wait until later in the year, but be warned. This is a development build of the platform and could be full of bugs. If you depend on your iPad for vital communication, we’d advise against downloading the beta software.

What about my other Apple devices?

Got an iPhone and/or an Apple Watch to go alongside your iPad? Lucky you. Here are the lists of the iOS 26 supported devices and watchOS 26 supported devices so you can see if your models will be getting the upgrade.