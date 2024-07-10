 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 16 Pro could get a charging upgrade we’ve waited years for

By
An iPhone 15 Pro Max charging with a USB-C cable.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Charging speeds for Apple iPhones have not improved for a considerable period. However, this may change with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per ITHome, both models could support 40-watt wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging.

Interestingly, the news suggests only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will receive the charging improvements, not the expected iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. While 40W still won’t match phones like the OnePlus 12 with its 80W charging, it’ll be a significant upgrade compared to previous iPhones.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 15 series models can charge up to 27W using supported USB-C power adapters and can wirelessly charge at 15W with MagSafe and select third-party solutions. All four iPhone 15 models, as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, support fast charging and can reach 50% battery in around 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher adapter.

Every year, Apple introduces new features to set its iPhone Pro models apart from the regular iPhone models. This has previously involved using different chips, cameras, body materials, color choices, and other methods. This year, in addition to potential differences in battery charging, Apple is likely to modify the display sizes to favor the Pro models.

The upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Comparatively, the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays, and the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays.

Apple is likely to reveal its new iPhone lineup in early September. At that time, it will also reveal the next-generation versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple’s secret plan to change iPhone batteries forever
Battery inside an iPhone.

In the near future, replacing the battery inside an iPhone won’t be a risk-prone, complex, and messy affair with glue everywhere. According to The Information, Apple is exploring a new technology that will make it easier for people to remove the battery unit inside their iPhones, making replacements and repairs more convenient.

Here’s the detail right from the horse’s mouth: "The new technology—known as electrically induced adhesive debonding—involves encasing the battery in metal, rather than foil as it is currently. That would allow people to dislodge the battery from the chassis by administering a small jolt of electricity to the battery, the people said."

Read more
6 phones coming out in summer 2024 we can’t wait for
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

When you think of the summer, you probably think of long, lazy days in the sun, time on the beach, or exciting vacations away. But you probably don't think about impending smartphone launches -- which is where normal, decent people diverge from the average tech obsessive. So, while you're having a lovely time in the bright sun, spare a thought for those of us locked indoors, watching keynote speeches and product announcements to make sure that you can keep up with the hottest new releases.

Alright, so we're overegging the pudding a little, but the summer is a hot period for launching new devices. This year has already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and the Google Pixel 8a, but there are plenty of other devices -- flagship, budget, and everything in between -- for you to savor. Here are eight phones coming this summer that we can't wait for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Leaked promo image of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. @OnLeaks

Read more
9 months later, I still really like the iPhone 15. But I can’t recommend it
Green iPhone 15.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, which was already nine months ago. How time flies!

Earlier this month, Apple held WWDC 2024, its annual developer conference, where the company showcases the next round of software updates -- including iOS 18. While the amount of compatible iPhones for iOS 18 is plenty, only two will reap the full benefits of the AI-heavy software update: the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Read more