The iPhone 16 Pro could get a charging upgrade we’ve waited years for

Charging speeds for Apple iPhones have not improved for a considerable period. However, this may change with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per ITHome, both models could support 40-watt wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging.

Interestingly, the news suggests only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will receive the charging improvements, not the expected iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. While 40W still won’t match phones like the OnePlus 12 with its 80W charging, it’ll be a significant upgrade compared to previous iPhones.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 15 series models can charge up to 27W using supported USB-C power adapters and can wirelessly charge at 15W with MagSafe and select third-party solutions. All four iPhone 15 models, as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, support fast charging and can reach 50% battery in around 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher adapter.

Every year, Apple introduces new features to set its iPhone Pro models apart from the regular iPhone models. This has previously involved using different chips, cameras, body materials, color choices, and other methods. This year, in addition to potential differences in battery charging, Apple is likely to modify the display sizes to favor the Pro models.

The upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Comparatively, the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays, and the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays.

Apple is likely to reveal its new iPhone lineup in early September. At that time, it will also reveal the next-generation versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.