Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup is here. Though the base model iPhone 16 has taken a lot of the spotlight this year with the redesigned camera layout and amazing colors, the iPhone 16 Pro is a bit more iterative in terms of upgrades.

I personally bought an iPhone 16 Pro to upgrade from my iPhone 15 Pro. To be honest, though, if the iPhone 16 had a 1TB storage option, I would have gone that route. Since it doesn’t, I had to go with the iPhone 16 Pro, as much as I wanted a pink phone. But storage wasn’t the only reason — I also wanted the improved telephoto camera that I missed out on last year.

So, was going to the iPhone 16 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro worth it? Let’s find out.

iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: camera specs

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Primary camera 48MP Fusion f/1.78 48MP Main f/1.78 Ultrawide camera 48MP f/2.2 12MP f/2.2 Telephoto camera 12MP f/2.8 5x optical zoom 12MP f/2.8 3x optical zoom Selfie camera 12MP f/1.9 12MP f/1.9

As you can see above, the cameras between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are similar but with a few key differences.

For one, the iPhone 16 Pro now has the 5x optical zoom that was previously only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model last year, as Apple made the camera systems on both models equal this time.

Apple also improved the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro, going to 48MP from the previous 12MP. This should mean better detail and resolution in your ultrawide shots, and macros can now be in full 48MP, too.

Though the main camera on both phones remains at 48MP, Apple rebranded the main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro to a “Fusion” camera rather than just “main” like it did before. Does this actually mean anything? We’ll see.

Since Apple made no improvements to the TrueDepth front camera (still 12MP and f/1.9 aperture on both), we’ll just be looking at the triple-lens camera system in this comparison. Ready? Let’s get started.

iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: main camera

Again, the main camera on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro is 48MP. But it’s now called the Fusion camera on the iPhone 16 Pro, rather than just the “main” camera like on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Let’s look at this image of a cute pumpkin carriage display at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel. The most obvious difference between the two is the blue lights on the pumpkin carriage. With the iPhone 15 Pro image, the blue light bleeds into the orange of the pumpkin, making it look more blue than it actually is. The iPhone 16 Pro handles the light better, as the blue light doesn’t bleed out to the orange, and there’s more contrast.

The leaves at the bottom of the carriage and the green stem on top are also more vibrant in the iPhone 16 Pro, but the glittery leaf is more textured with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here’s a cute little Halloween tree display at the hotel. Honestly, there isn’t a big difference between these two images. The iPhone 16 Pro may have captured a bit more of the tree detail in the shadows at the bottom of the tree (the silver specks) and have less bleeding for the lights, but the iPhone 15 Pro did a better job of making the colors at the top of the tree a tad more vibrant. Otherwise, they’re both pretty equal.

This is a fancy chef’s omakase plate I got for my wedding anniversary dinner at Hanagi Japanese Restaurant (highly recommend!) in Anaheim. Both images are very similar, but when you look closer, the iPhone 16 Pro is better. More of the nigiri sushi pieces are sharper and in focus, making it easier to see the texture. The color is also better with the iPhone 16 Pro, as evident with the tuna and salmon roe. But again, the differences are minimal unless you really scrutinize them.

This is a low-light shot featuring a serene little koi pond in the garden area of the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel. I took the photo around 8 p.m., and there were only a few of those lamps outside. Both images look good, but the iPhone 16 Pro is a bit more vivid with the color, especially the greenery in the background. Overall, they’re pretty equal.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro (barely)

iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: ultrawide camera

This year, Apple made big improvements to the ultrawide camera, bumping it up to 48MP, which is what many flagship Android phones have nowadays. Apple also improved the sensors, which means it should be able to capture better ultrawide shots in low light. But does it really?

I used the ultrawide camera to capture the full spooky armor and dress display. Both photos look the same on the surface, aside from the slight difference in overall tone. The details are similar even when you zoom in to examine it closer. I was expecting more from the iPhone 16 Pro here, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

This is a better case for the improvements to the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro. I snapped this ultrawide shot of the koi pond at the hotel at night, and the iPhone 16 Pro version captured more light. The iPhone 16 Pro also handles the light better, as it doesn’t appear blown out like the iPhone 15 Pro image.

Here’s an ultrawide shot of Monstro on the Storybook Canals ride at Disneyland. Both iPhones handled the scene similarly, but the colors are a bit more vibrant in the iPhone 15 Pro image than the iPhone 16 Pro. It’s evident in the trees, the water, and Monstro himself. In terms of detail, both are about equal.

Now, let’s try some macro photos. Here’s a closeup of a flower’s pistil. The iPhone 16 Pro image is much clearer and brighter with the color. However, the iPhone 15 Pro version handled the contrast better, which I prefer a bit more. But as far as how everything is in focus, the iPhone 16 Pro takes the cake.

Let’s try another macro shot of a different flower. The difference between these two images is much more apparent. Once again, the iPhone 16 Pro version is crystal clear and in focus, while the iPhone 15 Pro image has a lot of distortion and blurriness. You can even see a bug on the bottom petal much more easily with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: telephoto camera

Last year, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max got the 5x optical zoom telephoto camera, as the iPhone 15 Pro had just up to 3x. But this year, Apple made the two Pro models equal in terms of camera features, so does that 5x optical zoom really make that much of a difference?

Here’s a 5x zoomed-in shot of some buildings I can see across the street from the park. Since the iPhone 15 Pro uses a digital crop for its 5x zoom, the loss of detail is pretty clear when you look closely at it. For example, the texture in the wall of the beige townhomes is barely visible, whereas you can clearly see it with the iPhone 16 Pro’s 5x zoom. Other details, like the tree, also appear soft in the iPhone 15 Pro, while they’re clear with the iPhone 16 Pro.

I snapped another quick 5x zoom shot of some palm trees in my neighborhood. Both images look similar, but if you look a little closer, you’ll be able to see the sharpness of the leaves in the iPhone 16 Pro version, whereas they appear softer in the other. It looks like the iPhone 15 Pro also made the sky appear a more vibrant blue, which you may or may not prefer.

A half-moon was still out this morning, so I decided to try to see how well the zoom on both iPhones would do with it. Of course, the 5x zoom doesn’t give you a ton of detail of the moon, but you can at least make out the moon’s surface as best you can on the iPhone 16 Pro. With the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s much more fuzzy and harder to make out the different surface shades.

This is an interesting one. I decided to try a 3x zoom image since that’s the maximum optical zoom range for the iPhone 15 Pro. Since the iPhone 16 Pro only has 2x or 5x optical zoom, but up to 25x digital zoom, it uses digital zoom for 3x. For the iPhone 15 Pro, it has 3x optical zoom but not 5x. So this time, the tables have turned — the iPhone 16 Pro’s digital 3x zoom is not great compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3x optical zoom. The left side of the rose garden looks dull and lifeless on the iPhone 16 Pro but is vibrant and crisp on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: verdict

If you’re still using an iPhone 15 Pro, this isn’t a recommendation to replace it right now with an iPhone 16 Pro. While the cameras are an improvement over last year, it’s still a pretty iterative upgrade, and unless you really care about the tiny details, it’s probably not worth it (for most people).

However, if you really want the 5x optical zoom that was missing last year and you enjoy taking ultrawide and macro shots, then the iPhone 16 Pro is worth considering. But for the main camera, which is likely to be the one that most people use the most, there’s very little difference, and not enough to justify the money to upgrade.

So, what’s the conclusion? If the telephoto and ultrawide cameras are your top priority, there’s a case for upgrading. But if you can do without those upgrades, and the main camera is your main concern, you can safely sit this one out.