Does the iPhone 16e come with a charger in the box?

Apple’s latest budget iPhone is here. At the February launch event, Apple revealed official features for the iPhone 16e like a brand-new processor, Apple Intelligence, and Face ID for under $600. Now more than ever, this affordable alternative is inching closer to its premier counterparts, but will it come with a charger?

Apple hasn’t included chargers with its iPhones and Apple Watches for years. That said, customers are wondering if this will be the year it changes its mind on the matter. Here’s what we know about the iPhone 16e’s charger situation.

Does the iPhone 16e come with a charger?

The iPhone 16e doesn’t come with a charger in box. You can still expect a USB-C cable, just no wall charger to plug it into. Apple switched to USB-C since the last iPhone generation, so lightning cables will no longer work. Just find a USB-C compatible wall plug, charging port, or portable charger for your phone. The iPhone 16e is also wireless charging and Qi charger compatible.

Most USB-C and wireless chargers should work with the 16e, including those from Anker, Belkin, and Satechi. If you prefer a first-party Apple charger, you can buy them directly in-store or online from the official site.

Why Apple doesn’t include a charger with iPhones

A group of iPhone 16e phones arranged in a pattern.
Apple

Back in 2020, Apple changed its policy on including a wall charger with its phones in an effort to lower its carbon footprint. While some accused Apple of using the new policy to force customers to pay for additional accessories, the company claims it made the change because excluding wall chargers made it possible to fit more phones into one shipment, therefore lowering carbon emissions.

It’s been this way for the past few years, even though Brazil’s Justice Ministry ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a charger. Some devices, like the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, still come with wall chargers.

Our favorite iPhone 16e chargers

Picture of Satechi's new 4-port USB-C charger on a desk connected to a MacBook, iPhone, and iPad.
Satechi

You can get USB-C chargers for as little as $10 on Amazon, but ones with fast-charging, multiple ports, and the like will drive up the price. Now that iPhones are wireless charging compatible, that means MagSafe is also something to consider. We have quite a few lists, including best fast chargers, best iPhone chargers, and best wireless chargers to dig into.

Anker carries a few of my favorites like the 3-in-1 Anker Prime 67W Charger, which has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and the simpler Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro). Even though it only has one charging port, it comes in six colors: white, black, blue, pink, purple, and green. This Nano Pro model (updated versions exist) only supports up to 20W charging, but that’s the limit of the iPhone 16e so it’s fine.

Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
