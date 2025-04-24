 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 Air could last you longer, thanks to this feature

By
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.
Zellzoi / Digital Trends

The new iPhone 17 Air could come packing in far more memory than current models in what should boost longevity as well as power.

While current iPhone 16 models, across the range, come with 8GB of RAM it’s looking like the iPhone 17 Air will come with a hefty 12GB of RAM.

This will mean that the phones not only run faster, with more memory capacity for gaming and multi-tasking, but also that they will stay that way longer into the future.

The other reason for this, potentially, is to allow Apple to roll-out its top-end Apple Intelligence features which can be handled by these more powerful iPhone models.

The rumour comes from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also points out that this new 12GB RAM could feature on the iPhone 17 too. He says that it all depends on potential supply chain shortages which could affect what Apple ends up being able to offer across its range.

Kuo says that Apple is currently finalizing its assessment on the supply chain issues and should make a decision about this by May.

Currently the base amount of memory required to support Apple Intelligence is 8GB of RAM. This is why only iPhone 15 Pro or newer are the only variants built to support the AI.

Why will the iPhone 17 last?

Kuo also claims that this new level of RAM is going to be adopted as the standard by Apple for future models with the iPhone 18 due to come with 12GB as standard.

This could be the start of an Apple future where AI is more heavily featured and that extra memory is required to get the most out of it. That could mean that older, less powerful models, are due to become obsolete – or at least far less useful – sooner than in previous years of upgrade cycles.

Will the iPhone 17 cost more?

Thanks to this jump in memory is could mean a knock on effect on cost. The extra RAM represents a price jump at the selling end though – meaning suppliers will ultimately benefit.

So while people will likely end up paying the usual Apple iPhone price, it may kick back to suppliers – allowing them to make advances for future upgrades, in theory at least.

I tested the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e’s cameras, and the two almost tied
A person holding the Google Pixel 9a and Apple iPhone 16e.

The Google Pixel 9a’s arch rival, almost regardless of whether you are trying to decide which one to buy, is the Apple iPhone 16e. Just like dogs chase cats, a new Pixel phone will go up against an iPhone in a camera test at some point, and over the past week or so, we’ve worked to answer the question of which phone takes better photos, the Pixel 9a or the iPhone 16e.
The camera specs
Google Pixel 9a (left) and Apple iPhone 16e Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The two phones have very different camera systems. The Google Pixel 9a has a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), plus a 13MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera.

Read more
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be the phone that makes me leave Apple
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rear side.

I haven't used anything except an iPhone as my daily driver since 2015, nor have I regularly used a laptop aside from my MacBook for productivity since then. That's a decade of nearly full immersion into the Apple ecosystem. I wouldn't consider myself a fanboy; I just appreciated the convenience of it all. But after taking a look at the price tag of the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max and the relatively minor upgrades it presents (even over my iPhone 12), the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has caught my eye.

Its specs aren't confirmed yet, but the leak we saw this morning comes from OnLeaks — a source that is rarely mistaken on this subject. Foldable phones are everywhere now (and Apple is rumored to be working on one, too), but the price tag is the biggest obstacle for most people. The Razr 60 Ultra is expected to start at $1,000 — less than I paid for my current phone — and outclass even the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of power.

Read more
New iPhone 17 Pro render keeps us guessing on the final design
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Render

Apple is to expected to announce the iPhone 17 series later this year, likely sometime in September if previous release patterns are anything to go by. By our calculations, that puts us around five months out, though math is not our strong point – we're writers here after all. 

What we do know however, is that in the upcoming months we are no doubt going to see more conflicting rumors about what we can expect from the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models in terms of design. A few months back, it was suggested the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature a new camera bar across their rear, taking on a more Pixel-like approach. 

Read more