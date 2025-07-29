iPhone: everything you need to know 

Apple’s smartphones have built a reputation as some of the best phones around. The honor is well-earned, as they offer a blend of fluid software with useful features and top-notch hardware that will last you for years. Over recent few years, capabilities like global device location tracking and satellite communication support have further propped up their appeal.

Apple has, expectedly, diversified the iPhone range to serve customers with different demands and budgets. As a result, it can get a bit overwhelming to decide which iPhone is best for you. Here’s our full guide on the iPhone situation to assist you with your next purchase.

What is the Apple iPhone?

Every brand picks a name for its phones. Some go with special names, or just numbers attached to the brand name. In 2007, Apple picked “iPhone” for its first handset, and the name’s stuck with every iPhone released to date. There’s a rich history behind it.

Recommended Videos

“An iPod, a phone and an internet communicator. An iPod, a phone — are you getting it? These are not separate devices. This is one device. And we are calling it iPhone,” Apple co-founder and CEO, Steve Jobs, explained when he introduced the world to the first iPhone.

What’s the newest iPhone?

The latest iPhone to launch was the iPhone 16e in February 2025. It’s a budget-centric device that focuses on delivering the signature iPhone experience at a lower price and a few feature cuts in tow.

If we focus on the latest mainstream iPhones, those include the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max – launched together in September 2024.

Our latest iPhone reviews

At Digital Trends, we have reviewed every iPhone that is currently on the store shelf. The iPhone 16e won praise for its compact size, strong camera, and great battery life. The mainline iPhone 16 offered a great mix of vibrant design, custom buttons, and reliable performance.

The lack of a high-refresh-rate screen and fast charging on a phone that costs at least $800 earned it some valid criticism. Then we have the iPhone 16 Pro and its Max versions, both of which stand tall as two of the best camera phones you can get your hands on at the moment.

The next iPhone

The iPhone 17 series is expected to plan in land in the Fall season, and if Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the devices should go on sale towards the end of September. Apple is rumored to introduce four new smartphones, but instead of the usual “Plus” model, we could get a new “Air” variant.

As per the leaks, the iPhone 17 will look the same as its predecessor. On the iPhone 17 series, Apple is going with a much larger camera bump to accommodate upgraded imaging hardware.

The iPhone 17 Air could feature a single camera and a slightly taller display, and will be among the thinnest phones out there.

Every iPhone variant explained

Apple currently has five different iPhones listed for sale. For an average buyer, picking between them can get confusing, especially with the names, features, and the narrow price gap between a few of them. Let’s break it down.

The ‘e’

The “e” model, or the iPhone 16e, is the spiritual successor of the iPhone SE. Starting at $599, it’s all about offering the fluid iOS experience running atop signature iPhone hardware, and the ecosystem benefits that come with it.

Think of it as a no-frills, no-fuss device for people who seek the comfort of Apple’s smartphone ecosystem without too many demands.

The vanilla and ‘Plus’

The vanilla iPhone 16 is where we enter the “latest and greatest” territory. It combines a fast processor, more cameras, a modern design, and the best iOS experience. For most people, it will get the job done.

If you need a larger screen and a bigger battery, the “Plus” model, aka the iPhone 16 Plus, is where you should put your money. The rest of the package remains the same.

‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’

Then we have the “Pro” and “Pro Max” iPhones, the best that Apple has to offer. These stand out with a triple camera setup, advanced features focused on creators, a more premium build, better screens, and the fastest smartphone processor from Apple.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer one of the most consistently reliable and advanced camera tools you will find on a phone out there.

What iPhone do I have?

Each year, Apple launches smartphones with a fresh set of features, alongside next-gen software. Sometimes, these new capabilities are locked, but on a few occasions, they also make it to older iPhones. For an average user, it can get confusing whether the iPhone in their hand supports these features being advertised everywhere.

The best way forward is to confirm the model name and year of your iPhone. It can be done by following this path: Settings > General > About. Here, you can also check the software version and the warranty details of your iPhone, as well.

How much does an iPhone cost?

The pricing of current-generation Apple smartphones starts at $599 for the iPhone 16e. Going up, you have the iPhone 16, with a base price of $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus will set you back $899.

The starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro is $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently up for grabs at $1,199.

You can save some money by picking up a previous-generation iPhone without losing too many features. Apple still sells the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant at a discount price starting at $699 in the US.

Which iPhone should I buy?

Buying an iPhone can be a tad confusing, especially when Apple sells no less than five iPhones from its latest 16 series, and two of the previous-generation models, as well. Here’s a quick rundown on how to pick the right one.

If you are looking for an entry-level iPhone that gets the basic bits right and your budget can’t go beyond $599, the iPhone 16e is your best bet. For folks after a slightly more modern package in terms of looks, features, and future-proofing, the iPhone 16 is the right choice at a sticker price of $799.

Assuming battery mileage is what you seek, and you’re not averse to a slightly bigger screen, the iPhone 16 Plus should be the right investment. At a slightly lower asking price (and no Apple Intelligence), the iPhone 15 is still a great choice at $699.

In case the budget is not a constraint and you only want the best that Apple has to offer in terms of camera and silicon capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro is the ideal choice and a worthy $999 investment.

But if you intend to push it at creative tasks like long video capture and gaming, a larger battery and screen will come in handy. For this type of workflow, the $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max should serve you just fine.