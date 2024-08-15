Is this what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could look like?

We’re getting what could be one of the first looks at next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Mock-ups from leaker Ice Universe suggest a significant design change could be coming to the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The new phone in the mock-ups has much more rounded corners than the current model, which has sharp ones. Ice Universe previously noted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feature a flatter front and back, moving closer to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in terms of design.

At the time, the leaker said the new design might also remind users of the Galaxy Note 7 with its rounded corners extended to the back and front panels.

It should be noted that these mock-ups are not based on any leaked CAD renders, but they provide an early look at what Samsung’s next premium phone could look like.

In July, the same leaker said that Samsung’s next flagship phone would feature a significant RAM upgrade from the current model, perhaps going from 12GB to 16GB. They also said the phone will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45-watt fast charging, which are the exact specifications on every Galaxy S Ultra model dating back to the 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We have also heard that next year’s Galaxy S Ultra model will have thinner bezels compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Additionally, the display on at least one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 models could feature new OLED technology, allowing for a fingerprint scanner anywhere on the screen. We can also expect improved chips in any Samsung phone released next year. The Galaxy S25 models will likely feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S models in 2025: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the less expensive Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25 Plus. These models are expected to be announced in January or February, with releases following soon after.