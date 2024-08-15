 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Is this what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could look like?

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup.
Ice Universe

We’re getting what could be one of the first looks at next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Mock-ups from leaker Ice Universe suggest a significant design change could be coming to the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The new phone in the mock-ups has much more rounded corners than the current model, which has sharp ones. Ice Universe previously noted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feature a flatter front and back, moving closer to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in terms of design.

Recommended Videos

At the time, the leaker said the new design might also remind users of the Galaxy Note 7 with its rounded corners extended to the back and front panels.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra possible mockup.
An iPhone 16 Pro Max mockup (left) and a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup Ice Universe

It should be noted that these mock-ups are not based on any leaked CAD renders, but they provide an early look at what Samsung’s next premium phone could look like.

In July, the same leaker said that Samsung’s next flagship phone would feature a significant RAM upgrade from the current model, perhaps going from 12GB to 16GB. They also said the phone will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45-watt fast charging, which are the exact specifications on every Galaxy S Ultra model dating back to the 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We have also heard that next year’s Galaxy S Ultra model will have thinner bezels compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) next to Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) next to a Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup. Ice Universe

Additionally, the display on at least one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 models could feature new OLED technology, allowing for a fingerprint scanner anywhere on the screen. We can also expect improved chips in any Samsung phone released next year. The Galaxy S25 models will likely feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S models in 2025: the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the less expensive Galaxy S25, and the Galaxy S25 Plus. These models are expected to be announced in January or February, with releases following soon after.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, showing the cover screen.

Looking for a flip smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is right at the top of the list, thanks to Samsung's sublime design, powerful specs, and excellent attention to detail. The Z Flip 6 may be new, but it's making its own mark rapidly. However, it's far from the only option open to you, and if you're looking for a flip smartphone in particular or just a powerful phone, then there are plenty of alternatives.

We've collated five of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 alternatives, ranging from some other great flip phones to Samsung's other flagships and even a wildcard entry that absolutely deserves consideration. Here are the five phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Flip 5 (left) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Read more
Samsung just confirmed big upgrades for the Galaxy S25
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy S25; that’s to be expected since a new flagship generation gets launched every year. What is surprising is just how early Samsung has decided to confirm the existence of the upcoming device. It did so in the latest earnings call, confirming not just the existence of the S25 series ,but also some of the specs.

“So, on your second question, we’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well (as) upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance,” said Samsung MX Vice President Daniel Arujo. "For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience,”

Read more
I went running with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the results shocked me
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the same wrist.

Two of the most ultra smartwatches available right now shouldn't come as any surprise. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and baddest smartwatch for iPhone owners, while Android fans now have the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Ultras for everyone!

Although I don't participate in ultra-level activities like mountain climbing or diving, I love running. It's the type of exercise I enjoy the most, and as such, I need my smartwatch to be a suitable running companion.

Read more