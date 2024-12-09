 Skip to main content
It looks like the iPhone 18 may get a significant price increase

A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in late 2026, but details are already emerging thanks to a series of leaks. Unfortunately, some of those details are less than pleasant  — like the possibility of a significant price hike due to a few of the planned upgrades.

Well-known tipster Jukanlosreve shared a post on X that stated that plans for Apple’s 2nm A20 chip are finalized, but that the cost of each processor is expected to jump from $50 to around $85. That’s a price increase of 70%, and while Apple may choose to eat the increased costs, it’s more likely they will trickle down to the consumer.

This new chip manufacturing method could potentially reduce the overall size of the 2nm chip and improve both its performance and energy efficiency. The iPhone 18 could also end up with a smaller Dynamic Island because of an under-screen Face ID sensor, Android Authority theorizes. This would give the handset a more stylish, streamlined look and could potentially allow room for another rumored change — a variable wide-angle lens for the camera.

Looking at the details of the report, it is stated that Apple will be the first to use TSMC’s 2nm technology, and the product plan for the A20 chip, which will be used in the iPhone 18, has been finalized.

Additionally, the price of the iPhone application processor (AP) is… https://t.co/63lx21Wifm

&mdash; Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 9, 2024

Of course, all of this is pure speculation. The iPhone 18 is likely nearly two years away, and a lot can change during that time. Supply chain problems, new innovations, and a host of other considerations could see Apple’s plans shift in drastic ways between now and then, so take this news for what it is: an educated guess based on past experience and maybe just a touch of hopeful speculation.

Chip innovations can be a little dry, but improvements to the manufacturing process can shrink the internal components and leave Apple with more room to stuff in powerful cameras.

