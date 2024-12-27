It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have a Snapdragon chip

The biggest news about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable continues to be its likely chipset. Once again, there’s a rumor that says the company is ditching Qualcomm and instead using an in-house Exynos chip on the new phone, which is expected to launch sometime next summer.

According to The Elec, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 2500 chip. Historically, every Galaxy Z Flip model has utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This information is consistent with earlier news from this month. Like the earlier news, this information is said to come from a high-ranking official at Samsung.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series next month, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. These devices are likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In previous years, the chip in these phones was also found on the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models. However, the carryover is expected only with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025.

It’s unknown just how powerful the Samsung Exynos 2500 chip will be. However, it’s expected to be manufactured using a 3nm process — just like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Besides a new chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new model is anticipated to feature a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch primary and 3.4-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be announced towards the middle of 2025.