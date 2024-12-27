 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t have a Snapdragon chip

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 showing the cover screens.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (left) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The biggest news about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable continues to be its likely chipset. Once again, there’s a rumor that says the company is ditching Qualcomm and instead using an in-house Exynos chip on the new phone, which is expected to launch sometime next summer.

According to The Elec, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 2500 chip. Historically, every Galaxy Z Flip model has utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This information is consistent with earlier news from this month. Like the earlier news, this information is said to come from a high-ranking official at Samsung.

Recommended Videos

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series next month, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. These devices are likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In previous years, the chip in these phones was also found on the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models. However, the carryover is expected only with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s unknown just how powerful the Samsung Exynos 2500 chip will be. However, it’s expected to be manufactured using a 3nm process — just like the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Related

Besides a new chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely have a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new model is anticipated to feature a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch primary and 3.4-inch cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be announced towards the middle of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pops up in a hands-on video. Here’s what it looks like
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is due to release in less than three months, but we're still locking down details as information emerges. Now, a new video of the supposed Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared on Reddit, demonstrating the phone's design and layout. In a not-surprising twist, it bears a striking resemblance to the dummy units that leaked a couple of months ago.

The video popped up on the Samsung Galaxy subreddit by a user who has since deleted their account. Take this information with enough salt for your pasta water; without a way to verify this information, we can't tell whether this video is trustworthy. However, the evidence leans heavily in its favor.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not get the chipset we were expecting
A side-view of a closed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We’re at the time of year when rumors start to surface about next year’s Samsung devices. The latest one concerns the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Z Flip 7. If true, it’s a significant development.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Samsung's upcoming budget foldable) is likely to use a Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip found in the recently introduced Galaxy S24 FE.

Read more
Samsung’s trifold foldable might launch in 2025, and we can’t wait
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Last month, we first heard whispers of a potential trifold phone from Samsung. The leak came from a source with a reputable track record, but now another source corroborates the information and gives it even more credibility.

Leaker Yeux1122 posted on Naver, sort of the Google of South Korea, that Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 FE,  and a trifold Fold 7 variant slated for release in 2025. The Fold 7 and Fold 7 FE are expected to launch at the same time, but there's no firm timeline for the rumored trifold.

Read more