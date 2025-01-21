Latest Galaxy S25 details tease us ahead of Unpacked reveal

Marketing materials for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked that confirm quite a few features, along with other leaks that hint about the phone’s eventual price. Known tipster Evan Blass released a slew of S25 Ultra marketing materials that highlight several interesting features. The materials focus heavily on the camera quality, citing a feature called the ProScaler as a way to take high-resolution photos. The materials also talk about the camera’s Night Video with Audio Eraser ability, which helps you take more clear nighttime videos. After you’ve finished recording, you can use the onboard AI to cut out unwanted voices, noise, wind sounds, bird chirps, the hum of a crowd, and even music.

One feature that hasn’t been talked about much is the Smart Switch tool, which makes it easy to move your content from one device to another. Gone are the days when transferring assets to a new phone required professional intervention; you can now do it yourself with just a few clicks. It comes as no surprise that AI is one of the biggest features, but it is concerning that the fine print lists only one year of free AI features. The Galaxy S24 is promised two years of free features, so it’s curious that Samsung isn’t extending the trial period for the same length of time.

How much will the new Galaxy S25 cost? The initial price for the Galaxy S25 series will remain the same as the S24 series, at least in South Korea. FNNews reports that “it is [Samsung’s] policy to bear the cost burden for domestic consumers, despite various unfavorable conditions such as rising component prices and exchange rates.” The 512GB model will be more expensive than the previous generation, according to the report.

Unfortunately, we don’t have pricing estimates for the U.S. market. In Europe, the base models might have a similar freeze as in South Korea, but Indian prices look to be higher. We’ll officially find out all the details tomorrow at the Galaxy Unpacked event.