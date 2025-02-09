 Skip to main content
Leaked OnePlus timeline suggests at least four new devices this year

By
A person holding the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

OnePlus has a lot of different things in the oven right now, and a newly-leaked roadmap suggests there could be a new device in April, May, October, and November. The leak comes via Oneline Technology on Weibo and seems to confirm several expected launches, including the OnePlus 13 Mini as the OnePlus 13T.

The post lists the four devices as the OnePlus 13T, the Ace 5S, the OnePlus 14, and the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Pro. The tipster says the products are “temporarily” named and are likely to change, so the exact names aren’t yet confirmed. If the company does go with the 13T naming scheme, it will be the first time since the OnePlus 10T released in 2022.

As a side note, the OnePlus Open 2 isn’t listed as one of the upcoming releases (though most estimates place the launch sometime around May.)

OnePlus Open camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

That doesn’t mean the OnePlus Open 2 isn’t launching. The list covers phones expected to launch in China this year, and the OnePlus Open 2 is thought to the global variant of the Oppo Find N5. As a result, OnePlus wouldn’t include it here; the OnePlus Open 2 would be the name given the device on the global stage, not in the Chinese market.

The post also provides a few details about the devices. It suggests OnePlus will make a change to the physical three-stage button, converting into something like the Action Button found on modern iPhones.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt. Oneline Technology has a reliable history with insider knowledge, but until OnePlus makes an official statement, the names and information could (and is likely to) change.

