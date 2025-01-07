 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s new Android tablet looks like a great iPad Air alternative

Lenovo 2025 tablets announced at CES.
Lenovo
CES 2025
Updated less than 35 seconds ago

Lenovo has just unveiled a new lineup of tablets at CES 2025. The Android-based Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, and Lenovo Tab are aimed at competing with Apple’s iPad lineup. To that end, all of these tablets will be offered at competitive prices.

The Yoga Tab Plus is the most interesting of the bunch and, at least on paper, looks like a really strong iPad Air 2024 competitor.

The premium Yoga Tab Plus is Lenovo’s first tablet featuring on-device AI powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It has a 10,200mAh battery that supports fast charging and can connect via Wi-Fi 7.

This new tablet boasts a large 12.7-inch 3K anti-reflection PureSight Pro display. It offers a brightness of 900 nits in high brightness mode, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

It also has four Harman Kardon woofers and two tweeters for sound quality. It can be paired with an ergonomic 2-in-1 keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, which are sold separately.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus in teal.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Lenovo

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, meanwhile, is marketed as the “ideal learning tablet.” It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of brightness, similar to the Yoga Tab Plus. The tablet has a 10,200 mAh battery that supports 45-watt fast charging, allowing for quick power-ups. It also boasts quad JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos technology for an enhanced audio experience.

The tablet is expected to be available in two colors: Luna Gray and Seaform Green.

Lastly, we have the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab, a lightweight 10.1-inch tablet powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, making it an excellent choice for anyone purchasing a tablet for entertainment or web browsing. The tablet is expected to be available in Luna Gray and Polar Blue.

In the U.S., the Yoga Tab Plus is set to debut later this month, starting at $700 — $100 less than the 13-inch version of the current iPad Air. The Idea Tab Pro will arrive in April, starting at $350, potentially making it a worthwhile iPad (9th generation) competitor. Finally, the Lenovo Tab is expected to launch in June, with a starting price of just $159. At this price, the Lenovo Tab sounds perfect for anyone looking for a first tablet or an extra one in a home environment.

