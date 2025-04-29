 Skip to main content
LG phones are losing support soon, here are your options

By
Discontinued LG phones.
LG

It’s time for LG smartphone users to take action: the company is shutting down its update servers for good on June 30, 2025. According to Android Authority, this means that after this date, LG smartphones will no longer receive official Android updates or have access to LG’s software management tools.

The shutdown will affect the Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) upgrade service, the Update Center app service, and the LG Bridge PC software. These services allowed users to manage their devices, backup data, and install updates via a computer. All these services will cease functioning at midnight Korea time (GMT +9) on June 30.

Installing any pending updates before the deadline is crucial for those still using LG smartphones. Additionally, users relying on LG Bridge for backups and data management should ensure everything is secured before the servers go offline.

While it’s understandable that LG is ending support after exiting the mobile market, this serves as a final reminder for remaining users to update their devices and prepare for the end of official software support. After June 30th, no further official updates or support will be available from LG.

LG announced its exit from the smartphone marketplace in 2021. The LG Wing 5G, launched in October 2020, often stands out as the last flagship device showcasing LG’s innovative spirit with its unique swiveling dual-screen design. Other notable phones released in the period leading up to the company’s exit include the design-focused LG Velvet series, the multimedia-centric LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the stylus-equipped budget-friendly LG Stylo 6, and the mid-range 5G-enabled LG K92 5G.

Interesting, there was at least one report late last year that said LG was thinking about rejoining the smartphone market. To date, however, that hasn’t happened.

There are plenty of Android-based smartphone options available for these customers. Among our favorites are phones from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and many more.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
