Magic Editor not working in your Google Photos? A fix is on the way

By
Reimagine tool in Magic Editor on mobile.
Google

The Magic Editor feature on Google Photos is a handy way to use AI to edit the images taken on your phone (though not everyone loves the results), but over the last few months some users have been reporting problems using the editor. Now, Google has acknowledged the problems and announced it is rolling out a fix, so if you’re having problems with the editor then you should be able to use it as normal again soon.

Problems with Magic Editor were raised by users on Reddit as far back as November last year, with similar complaints appearing on Google’s official Photos form in December. Some users found that after making edits with the Magic Editor tool, they were unable to save their images. The issue seemed to be intermittent, particularly affecting photos taken from the Screenshot folder and then edited in the Magic Editor.

On Thursday night, April 3, however, Google announced that it was aware of the issue and was providing a fix. “We appreciate your feedback regarding issues with editing and saving in Magic Editor,” a Google representative wrote on the Google Photos forum. “We’ve rolled out a fix, and you should now be able to save your edits seamlessly.”

Reports from 9to5Google confirm that the Magic Editor is now consistently saving images when tested on a Google Pixel device running Android, so it looks like the issue has been cleared up. You should now be able to make use of Magic Editor abilities like changing the color of the sky in an image, erasing certain objects from images, and zooming in on key elements of an image.

While the results of using the Magic Editor can still be a bit hit and miss, depending on the details of the photo and what objects it is showing, users can at least now save their edited images for sharing.

Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
