Mark you calendar, this could be the iPhone 17 launch date

What’s happened: The first iPhone 17 launch date leak has landed, and it points towards Tuesday 9 September as the day for Apple’s next iPhone event. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 release date is said to be September 19 (the day you’ll actually be able to get your hands on the new phone) – so there might not be long to wait at all.

The dates have been shared by German site iphone-ticker.de, which claims to have “internal information from German mobile phone providers” (translated).

If accurate, it means the iPhone 17 launch is just over a month away, and will take place just 20 days after Google’s Pixel 10 event on August 20.

This is important because: This is the first iPhone 17 release date leak which feels like it might have some weight behind it, helping us zero in on when we’ll learn about Apple’s next generation of smartphones, and when they’ll go on sale.

Previous iPhone launches have been held in early-mid September, so the latest date leak does fall in line with expectations.

iPhone 17 (2025) – rumored Rumored launch date: Tuesday 9 September

Rumored release date: Friday 19 September iPhone 16 (2024) Launch date: Monday 9 September

Release date: Friday 20 September iPhone 15 (2023) Launch date: Tuesday 12 September

Release date: Friday 22 September iPhone 14 (2022) Launch date: Wednesday 7 September

Release date: Friday 16 September iPhone 13 (2021) Launch date: Tuesday 14 September

Release date: Friday 24 September

Why should I care? Apple’s iPhone launch events continue to be one of the biggest tech events of the year, with interest from people around the world.

Once an iPhone launch date is locked in, things tend to slide into place. Apple’s pattern of launch and release sees new iPhones go on a sale the Friday of the following week after launch – which lines up nicely with this new leak.

New iPhone pre-orders tend to open the Friday of launch week, which if this rumor is accurate would mean iPhone 17 pre-orders could open on Friday 12 September.

So if you’re tempted by what Apple might have up its sleeve, we’d recommend you start getting your finances in order now.

Recommended Videos

Okay, what’s next? We’re penciling in an Apple event for September 9 on our calendar, with a potential iPhone 17 on sale date for September 19. We’ll have to wait for Apple to confirm the exact date however.

Apple tends to send out invites to its September launch event around two weeks before, so we could be looking at August 26 for invites to land.

Rumors suggest we’ll get the usual quartet of new handsets in the form of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max – but they could be joined by a new, fifth option for this year.

There has been a lot of chatter around a super slim iPhone 17 Air, set to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge – so keep your eyes peeled for this svelte offering.

Via MacRumors