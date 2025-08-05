 Skip to main content
Mark you calendar, this could be the iPhone 17 launch date

Plus, the iPhone 17 release date might have also been revealed

By
Greg Joswiak presents the iPhone 16 Pro at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event in September 2024.
Apple

What’s happened: The first iPhone 17 launch date leak has landed, and it points towards Tuesday 9 September as the day for Apple’s next iPhone event. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 release date is said to be September 19 (the day you’ll actually be able to get your hands on the new phone) – so there might not be long to wait at all.

  • The dates have been shared by German site iphone-ticker.de, which claims to have “internal information from German mobile phone providers” (translated).
  • If accurate, it means the iPhone 17 launch is just over a month away, and will take place just 20 days after Google’s Pixel 10 event on August 20.

This is important because: This is the first iPhone 17 release date leak which feels like it might have some weight behind it, helping us zero in on when we’ll learn about Apple’s next generation of smartphones, and when they’ll go on sale.

  • Previous iPhone launches have been held in early-mid September, so the latest date leak does fall in line with expectations.
iPhone 17 (2025) – rumoredRumored launch date: Tuesday 9 September
Rumored release date: Friday 19 September
iPhone 16 (2024)Launch date: Monday 9 September
Release date: Friday 20 September
iPhone 15 (2023)Launch date: Tuesday 12 September
Release date: Friday 22 September
iPhone 14 (2022)Launch date: Wednesday 7 September
Release date: Friday 16 September
iPhone 13 (2021)Launch date: Tuesday 14 September
Release date: Friday 24 September

Why should I care? Apple’s iPhone launch events continue to be one of the biggest tech events of the year, with interest from people around the world.

  • Once an iPhone launch date is locked in, things tend to slide into place. Apple’s pattern of launch and release sees new iPhones go on a sale the Friday of the following week after launch – which lines up nicely with this new leak.
  • New iPhone pre-orders tend to open the Friday of launch week, which if this rumor is accurate would mean iPhone 17 pre-orders could open on Friday 12 September.
  • So if you’re tempted by what Apple might have up its sleeve, we’d recommend you start getting your finances in order now.
Okay, what’s next? We’re penciling in an Apple event for September 9 on our calendar, with a potential iPhone 17 on sale date for September 19. We’ll have to wait for Apple to confirm the exact date however.

  • Apple tends to send out invites to its September launch event around two weeks before, so we could be looking at August 26 for invites to land.
  • Rumors suggest we’ll get the usual quartet of new handsets in the form of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max – but they could be joined by a new, fifth option for this year.
  • There has been a lot of chatter around a super slim iPhone 17 Air, set to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge – so keep your eyes peeled for this svelte offering.

Via MacRumors

Editors’ Recommendations

5 iOS 26 public beta features you need to try right now
Updating iPhone to iOS 26.

Apple has finally opened the gates for the masses to test the next big iPhone software update. The public beta build of iOS 26 has finally been released, and it brings with it a whole bunch of new features and UI changes. The big draw, of course, is the new Liquid Glass design makeover. 

To put it mildly, it has proved to be a controversial choice, and over the numerous developer updates that Apple has released so far, it has refined the glass-inspired UI design. To date, it remains a topic of hot discussion, but it’s here to stay regardless. 

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro could get unexpectedly huge camera upgrades
Alleged render of iPhone 17 Pro.

Over the past few months, leaks showing a redesigned iPhone 17 Pro pair and an uber-slim iPhone 17 Air have occupied social media. But it seems the upcoming Apple flagships will serve a few other niceties that will appeal to camera fans. 

According to a Macrumors report, which cites an unnamed source, the iPhone 17 Pro will come with an upgraded 8x optical zoom camera. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro pair is limited to 5x optical zoom output. 

Read more
You can now download iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe public betas on your iPhone, iPad and Mac
Plus, the watchOS 26 for Apple Watch and tvOS 26 for Apple TV public betas are also available
Apple's suite of hardware products

What's happened? Apple has released the public betas for its upcoming suite of operating system updates.

It means iPhone owners can now download the iOS 26 public beta, iPad owners get access to iPadOS 26, Mac users can now check out macOS Tahoe, while Watch wearers have the option to experience the watchOS 26 public beta.

Read more