A massive leak just revealed everything about Google’s Pixel 9 phones

By
Pixel 9 Pro render.
Pixel 9 Pro render. OnLeaks / Android Headlines

With the Made by Google event confirmed to be on August 13, we aren’t too far off from the likely launch of the Google Pixel 9, where all the speculation about the devices will be cleared up. But it turns out that we may not even need to wait until August because Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) leaked all the details about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold via 91 mobiles.

Here’s what’s new for design, specs, and features for the four new Pixel 9 models.

Design and color

Pixel 9 Pro rear.
Pixel 9 Pro rear. OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Many things have been confirmed about design and color options. The Pixel 9 will come in a variety of new colors, including dark grey (Obsidian), light gray (Hazel), off-white (Porcelain White), and pink (Rose), which lines up with some previous leaks. The sides of the Pixel 9 are expected to be polished or glossy metal, while the back panel is soft matte.

The big visual change here that we’ve already seen in the new camera island. It’s a distinct oval-shaped protrusion, quite a bit different from the camera bar we’ve seen on previous models, including the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have three camera sensors on the rear, while the Pixel 9 may have two.

Pixel 9 Pro display.
Pixel 9 Pro display. Onleaks/Android Headlines

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera island will be slightly different. Rather than an oval, it’ll be more like a rectangle with rounded corners.

The last detail about the design is the punch hole cutout for the selfie camera. Google seems to have managed to minimize the surrounding bezels for a more uniform appearance.

Specs

A marketing image showing different specs for the entire Google Pixel 9 series.
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

The new spec details are fairly substantial. The Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch Actua display, a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 10.5MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, it should have a Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will both have a 6.8-inch Actua display with a 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP rear telephoto sensor. The selfie camera is 42MP. Like the other Pixel models, both the Pro and XL will have a Tensor G4 processor and come with 16GB of RAM.

Last, but not least, we come to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here, you’re looking at a 6.3-inch Actua Front cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display. That puts the size when folded at about the same as the Pixel 9. In terms of specs, it has a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor. This actually makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a more capable shooter on paper than the base Pixel 9. The front camera is 10MP. For hardware, once again, you get a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM.

Gemini AI and features

A marketing image showing AI features for the Google Pixel 9 series.
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

As with everything coming out these days, the Pixel phones should be loaded with AI features, including Gemini AI and Circle to Search. As with all its Pixel devices, Google is promising seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops with exclusive features.

The Pixel phones will also have Emergency SOS built-in, giving you alerts about nearby fires and floods and some kind of filter against malware and phishing scams. Finally, there’s Pixel Screenshots, which we’ve heard about before. It works similarly to Microsoft Recall, helping you save and remember events, places, and other information you’ve screenshotted, but it won’t have access to your full device info.

At this point, things like pricing aren’t known yet, but based on the leaks so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if we learned it before the anticipated August 13 launch.

