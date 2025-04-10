 Skip to main content
More details emerge about Samsung first ‘fan edition’ foldable phone

Leaked product renders of Samsung Galaxy Z flip 7 FE.
SammyGuru

A recent report from Korea, via SamMobile, has revealed several new theories regarding the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Samsung may begin production of this phone, which will be its first “fan edition” foldable, as early as next month.

According to the report, Samsung plans to produce up to 170,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, compared to 240,000 units for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. These production numbers suggest that Samsung expects the standard Flip 7 to outsell the FE variant, keeping it as the company’s top-selling foldable device.

There has been considerable speculation about Samsung potentially using the Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, indicating that the company is seriously considering adopting it exclusively. This decision could have significant implications for Samsung’s future chip development, particularly regarding the prospects of the 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 currently uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Samsung has never produced a foldable phone using one of its Exynos-branded chips.

Recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may come with 8GB of RAM, which is less than the 12GB found in the flagship Flip 7 model. The Z Flip 7 FE is likely to feature the same camera system as the Flip 5 from 2023, including a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera. However, some sources suggest it might include a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide, though these details have not been fully confirmed.

Additionally, the Z Flip 7 FE is expected to have a 3.4-inch cover screen, slightly smaller than the 3.6-inch display on the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7. The inner foldable display is anticipated to be a 6.7-inch panel.

The Z Flip 7 FE is projected to be priced around $200–$300 less than the flagship Flip 7, likely launching between $799 and $899. This would make it one of the most affordable foldable smartphones in Samsung’s lineup. Some sources suggest that the Flip FE will essentially be a Flip 5 with an updated system-on-chip (SoC).

Overall, the Z Flip 7 FE appears to be Samsung’s effort to provide a more budget-friendly foldable option while still preserving the core flip design that has made the series popular.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
