Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: Subtle differences, but otherwise the same

The Razr Plus 2024 was widely regarded as the best flip phone of last year, and one year later, Motorola has introduced a new Razr Plus 2025, exclusively for North America. Except, unlike last year, it’s no longer the flagship, as the new Razr Ultra 2025 has taken that crown and comes replete with a host of upgrades.

Meanwhile, the Razr Plus 2025 has the fewest upgrades of the entire lineup this year, with Motorola opting to stick to a tried-and-tested formula that has yielded a nearly identical phone with a few subtle differences.

What are these differences, and which one should you buy? Let’s take a look at the Moto Razr Plus 2025 versus the Razr Plus 2024 to find out!

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: specs

Moto Razr Plus 2025 Moto Razr Plus 2024 Dimensions Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm

Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Open: 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm

Closed: 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 189 grams 189 grams Display Main:

6.9-inch, foldable pOLED

1080 x 2640 pixels, 413 ppi

HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 165Hz

3,000 nits peak brightness



Cover Display:

4-inch LTPO AMOLED

1272 x 1080 pixels, 417 ppi

HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 165Hz

2,400 nits peak brightness Main:

6.9-inch, foldable pOLED

1080 x 2640 pixels, 413 ppi

HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 165Hz

3,000 nits peak brightness



Cover Display:

4-inch LTPO AMOLED

1272 x 1080 pixels, 417 ppi

HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 165Hz

2,400 nits peak brightness Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Storage & Memory 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage Software Android 15 Android 14 Connectivity & Sensors Wi-FI 7, dual-band / tri-band

Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless

NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

Side-mounted fingerprint reader Wi-FI 7, dual-band / tri-band

Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless

NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,000 mAh Lithium-Ion

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse charging 4,000 mAh Lithium-Ion

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse charging Colors Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, Mocha Mousse Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz Price $999.99 $799.99

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: design and display

These two phones are virtually identical, except for two or three key differences that you’ll be hard-pressed to notice immediately. Both follow the same iconic Moto Razr design language, with a large Cover Display that unfolds to reveal a beautiful, large display, all wrapped in a body featuring the most vibrant colors and finishes of any phone.

The Moto Razr Plus 2025 and Razr Plus 2024 both feature the same 4-inch external LTPO AMOLED Cover Display, which supports HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and has a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. It’s protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which provides some protection against scratches and light wear and tear, although it likely won’t survive a sizeable drop.

When you unfold either phone, you get a 6.9-inch foldable LPTO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. There has been no change to the display or overall design language between the two phones, but there are two improvements that make the Moto Razr Plus 2025 a slightly better phone.

First, the Razr Plus 2025 features a new titanium hinge, replacing the stainless steel hinge plate used on the Razr Plus 2024. Paired with a new ultra-thin glass, this allows the Razr Plus 2025 to support up to 35% more folds over its lifetime, which extends the overall durability of Motorola’s latest phone.

The Razr Plus 2025 also upgrades the IPX8 water resistance from last year to IP48 ingress protection this year, offering some dust resistance as well as the same water resistance.

Winner: Razr Plus 2025, just. The titanium hinge and improved durability result in a slightly better experience, but it’s not worth upgrading if you already have the Razr Plus 2024.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: performance and battery

Unlike the Razr 2025, which features upgraded internals over the previous generation, the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr Plus 2024 share the same processor, RAM, and storage configuration, as well as battery size and charging capabilities.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Each features the same 4,000 mAh battery — the smallest of the Moto Razr lineup — as well as 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging for other devices.

Each phone also features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and aptX Lossless audio, as well as support for all global satellite positioning systems. The device features dual stereo speakers equipped with Snapdragon Sound, as well as NFC, USB 2.0, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Winner: Tie. The internals are identical, with absolutely no differences between them.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: cameras

Unsurprisingly, given the same hardware elsewhere, both phones also feature the same camera setup. The Razr Plus 2025 and Razr Plus 2024 feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP telephoto sensor, as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

The main sensor features an f/1.7 aperture, a 24mm focal length, and a 0.8µm pixel size. However, Motorola also utilizes pixel binning to combine four pixels into one, allowing the phones to take 12.5 MP photos with significantly larger pixels and better light collection.

The 50MP telephoto sensor is the same on both lenses and offers a f/2.0 aperture at a 47mm focal length, which equates to a 2x optical zoom. Unlike the Razr Ultra 2025, which replaces the telephoto with an ultrawide but uses in-sensor cropping on the main sensor to achieve the same 2x optical zoom effect, the Razr Plus 2025 does not feature an ultrawide sensor.

Many of your photos are likely to be captured with the phone closed, but if you want to take selfies with either phone open, the 32MP selfie camera located above the main display is the same on both devices.

Although the hardware is the same, the Razr Plus 2025 features a few AI-powered camera enhancements that should ensure it captures better photos than the Razr Plus 2024. Group Shot captures multiple frames within a second and blends them to ensure that everyone has their eyes open. Action Shot automatically adjusts the shutter speed based on different lighting conditions to ensure that photos of moving objects are blur-free. Air Gesture allows you to take pictures or video using simple hand gestures to start or stop recording.

Winner: Razr Plus 2025. The AI features make all the difference. However, they are not noteworthy enough to warrant upgrading for, especially since they will likely be available on the Razr Plus 2024 via a future update.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: software and updates

The Moto Razr Plus 2025 ships with Android 15 out of the box, whereas the Razr Plus 2024 comes with Android 14, with a planned update to Android 15 scheduled for the coming months. This update is likely to bring some of the camera and Moto AI features to the older model, although it’s unclear whether the Razr Plus 2024 will get all of the same features.

The Razr Plus 2025 boasts several key enhancements to the overall experience. On the Cover Display, several panels have undergone upgrades to enhance usability. The Communications panel now lets you access more than just your favorite contacts, as you can set shortcuts to send emails, post to social media, or access features within other frequently used apps. The app and widget panels have also been expanded, with the Razr Plus 2025 now capable of adding a total of three of each, versus just one with the Razr Plus 2024.

Beyond this, the Razr Plus 2025 also features a few new Moto AI capabilities designed to enhance the usefulness of Moto AI in everyday life. The original Moto AI features that were rolled out to the Razr Plus 2024 are also present, including Catch Me Up, designed to recap recent personal notifications; Remember This, which captures a screenshot and makes it easy to recall the information later; and Pay Attention, which lets you effortlessly start a voice recording complete with real-time transcription.

However, while these features are present on both devices, the Razr Plus 2025 also gains new Moto AI 2.0 features, including Next Move, which analyzes the content of what’s on your screen and suggests next steps. These steps can involve creating new musical playlists with Playlist Studio, generating images, stickers, avatars, or other content with Image Studio, or saving important information to your Journal for later recollection.

The Razr Plus 2025 also gains access to several additional AI partners, with Microsoft CoPilot and Perplexity preinstalled out of the box. If you choose to buy the Razr Plus 2025, you’ll also receive three months of Perplexity Pro for free, valued at $60.

Both phones feature the same software commitment, with Motorola guaranteeing three years of software updates and four years of security updates. This means that the Razr Plus 2025 will be updated to Android 18, while the Razr Plus 2024 will likely stop receiving updates around Android 17.

Winner: Razr Plus 2025. However, if the same set of features is introduced in the Razr Plus 2024 through a future update, then it’s a tie between the two phones.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: Price and Availability

The Razr Plus 2025 will be available for pre-order from May 7 at $999.99, ahead of its release date on May 15. It’ll be available in three colors: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and the Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse (also known as brown).

Meanwhile, the Razr Plus 2024 is currently available for $799.99 and comes in Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and Spring Green. Earlier this year, a Mocha Mousse version of the Razr Plus 2024 was also launched, but it’s no longer available for purchase.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: which should you buy?

For many comparisons, this often requires careful consideration; however, with these two devices proving to be 98% identical, the answer is fairly straightforward: the Razr Plus 2024 is a better purchase, given its $200 lower price than the Razr Plus 2025.

The only caveat to this recommendation is if you need the new AI features, want three months of Perplexity Pro or access to CoPilot, or the latest camera features, then the Razr Plus 2025 could be a better choice. If you’re buying new, there’s a chance you’ll get a better deal through your carrier on the latest model as well, which will also be supported for one year longer than the Razr Plus 2024.

If you already have the Razr Plus 2024, then there’s no reason to upgrade, at least not to the Razr Plus 2025. If you’re looking for a change, want an improvement in the camera, or need better battery life, you’re much better off looking at the new Razr Ultra 2025.