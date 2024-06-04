Motorola is a brand that offers a wide variety of smartphones across all price points, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or something more along the lines of a flagship device. The latest offering from Motorola is the Motorola Edge (2024), and it looks like a really solid choice if you want some power at a budget-friendly price.

With the Motorola Edge (2024), you have a pretty standard glass slab form factor smartphone. Motorola adds a touch of elegance with a beautiful Midnight Blue vegan leather back that should be a lot more grippy than your typical glass phone. It also has an IP68 rating, so it can withstand dust, dirt, and sand while being able to be submerged up to 1.5 meters in freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

It’s quite impressive with a large 6.6-inch pOLED display panel with Full HD+ quality. The resolution is 2400 by 1080 with 402 pixels per inch and even a 144Hz refresh rate for certain apps, like videos and games. And with the 360Hz touch rate, it has very fast responsiveness when it comes to games.

The Motorola Edge (2024) runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which launched in 2023. It’s a 4nm chip, so it is quite fast for a phone at this price. You also get 256GB of storage with 8GB RAM, so performance isn’t too shabby at all. There is also a RAM Boost feature that utilizes unused storage for even more RAM, in case you need more power.

A new feature on the Motorola Edge (2024) is the addition of a Quick Button on the side of the frame, similar to Apple’s Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro. This Quick Button lets users launch an app of their choice or even a specific action within an app with a single button press. This is just another addition to Motorola’s heavy user customization options.

For photos and video, the Motorola Edge (2024) has a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera is 32MP, which should mean great selfies. For video, the front and rear can capture up to 4K UHD at 30fps.

There are some software enhancements to the cameras, too. The Motorola Edge (2024) has Motorola’s fastest Auto Night Vision yet, which is about 15 times faster than previous iterations. It uses Sony’s LYTIA 700C image sensor, which means the lenses absorb more light to create more stunning and detailed images. You’ll also have optical image stabilization and even Adaptive Stabilization, which uses AI to determine camera movement and optimize stabilization to help you get the best results. For even more photo editing magic, you can access the AI tools in Google Photos, such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

Motorola packs an impressive 5,000mAh battery inside, which should last a whole day and then some. It also charges up incredibly fast with 68W TurboPower charging, so you can get a full charge in about 15 minutes. There is also 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge (2024) is basically the U.S. version of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion that was announced earlier this year. If you’re interested in picking up a Motorola Edge (2024), you’ll find it universally unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Motorola beginning June 20. The retail cost is $549.99. There will be subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible.

At that price, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a direct competitor to phones like the Google Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R — and it looks like a darn good one. We’ll need to review the phone before making any final judgments, but based on this initial announcement, we’re excited to see how this one does. Stay tuned.

