Motorola’s upcoming flagship phone, the Motorola Edge Plus, has been leaked again. But unlike previous leaks, the 3D renders are good enough to give us a really close look at Motorola’s next huge phone.

These latest leaks come from render-flinging leaker Evan Blass, and show the device from a number of angles — and in red and blue color variants. The waterfall-like display that gives the device its name is immediately obvious, and the screen appears to curve dramatically down the edge, toward the back of the device. Side views show the curve stretches almost to the middle of the phone’s thickness.

Unlike other phones with waterfall displays, the Motorola Edge Plus has not done away with physical buttons. A volume rocker and a power button are obvious in the rear views of the phone, so Motorola has probably not replaced physical buttons for capacitive or digital buttons. There’s a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone and — for the continued holdouts among us — a headphone jack at the top.

The front-facing selfie camera is contained within a hole-punch to the top-left of the display, with slim bezels at the top and bottom and no fingerprint scanner. It’s unclear whether Motorola will include an in-display fingerprint scanner, or use the circular Motorola logo on the back as a scanner, as it has in the past. There’s also a triple-lens camera suite on the back, and this vertically stacked module takes up a fair amount of space.

According to other leaks, we expect the camera suite to consist of a main 108-megapixel lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It’s also expected to be a specifications beast too, with the latest Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

When can we expect to see Motorola’s latest flagship launch? Well, we’re not exactly sure. The hot money was on Motorola launching a number of new phones in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. However, with MWC having been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Motorola’s release schedule seems to have paused. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

Editors' Recommendations