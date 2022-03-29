Motorola Frontier 22 image leaks online, fueling launch talk

The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have the world’s first 200-megapixel camera on a smartphone. It first appeared in January this year with some impressive specs. But leaks around the phone have now begun to pop up at a much faster rate, hinting at an imminent launch. Last week, details on the specs and design of the alleged device were leaked and now we get to see the first image of the Motorola Frontier 22.

Notebookcheck was the first to report about the image after it appeared on Weibo. The image shows the phone in white with a rectangular camera module. Interestingly the module appears to be quite similar to that of the Xiaomi Civi. It has a big main sensor at the top and two accompanying lenses beneath it. The module has text that reads “200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2”engraved on it, which indicates that the Motorola Frontier 22 will ship with a 200-megapixel sensor as was hinted at by previous leaks. The OIS badge suggests that the camera system will have stabilization on board. Motorola has used a Samsung sensor on this device that features a 1/1.22-inch sensor size, 0.64 micrometer native pixel size, and 16-in-1 pixel-binning pipeline.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the key specifications of Motorola Frontier 22 recently. The phone may feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there could be an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone may be offered phone with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Frontier 22 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera system with a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. There could be a 60-megapixel hole-punch camera for selfies at the front.

The Motorola Frontier 22 may pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125-watt wired charging and 50W or 30W wireless charging. It could also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and run Android 12 out of the box.

Editors' Recommendations