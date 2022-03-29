  1. Mobile

Motorola Frontier 22 image leaks online, fueling launch talk

Ayush Chourasia
By

The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have the world’s first 200-megapixel camera on a smartphone. It first appeared in January this year with some impressive specs. But leaks around the phone have now begun to pop up at a much faster rate, hinting at an imminent launch. Last week, details on the specs and design of the alleged device were leaked and now we get to see the first image of the Motorola Frontier 22.

Notebookcheck was the first to report about the image after it appeared on Weibo.  The image shows the phone in white with a rectangular camera module. Interestingly the module appears to be quite similar to that of the Xiaomi Civi. It has a big main sensor at the top and two accompanying lenses beneath it. The module has text that reads “200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2”engraved on it, which indicates that the Motorola Frontier 22 will ship with a 200-megapixel sensor as was hinted at by previous leaks. The OIS badge suggests that the camera system will have stabilization on board. Motorola has used a Samsung sensor on this device that features a 1/1.22-inch sensor size, 0.64 micrometer native pixel size, and 16-in-1 pixel-binning pipeline.

A close-up f the Motorola Frontier 22's large circular lens in a square housing.
Motorola Frontier 2022 Fenibook

Tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the key specifications of Motorola Frontier 22 recently. The phone may feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there could be an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone may be offered phone with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Frontier 22 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera system with a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. There could be a 60-megapixel hole-punch camera for selfies at the front.

The Motorola Frontier 22 may pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125-watt wired charging and 50W or 30W wireless charging. It could also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and run Android 12 out of the box.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

The best electric cooktops of 2022

Gasland CH77 Electric Cooktop.

FuboTV drops its cheapest plan, now starts at $70 a month

FuboTV interface on a TV.

The best AirPods and AirPods Pro accessories for 2022

The Twelve South AirSnap on a leather purse.

The best Apple iPhone SE (2022) cases and covers

Best monitor deals for March 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus

Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.

App makes Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro truly smart

new breville joule oven air fryer pro and app bov950 00007 bst jpeg high res rev 1

The RTX 3090 Ti is the halo GPU we’ve waited three years for

The MSI Suprim X RTX 3080 installed in a PC.

How to play Sirius XM on your Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo 4 on a counter.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 should wait for a Switch Pro

Link runs across Hyrule in the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

We can’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy

Image of a desert sunset scene on the TCL 5-Series (S546).

The 2020 Apple iMac is 10% off today

The 2020 Apple iMac with an island on the screen.