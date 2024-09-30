 Skip to main content
Motorola is back with another nostalgic ThinkPhone

By
A promotional image of the Motorola ThinkPhone 25.
Motorola

Do you remember the Motorola ThinkPhone? It launched at the beginning of 2023 and caught our attention due to its nostalgic, ThinkPad-inspired design and desirable specifications. It didn’t turn out to be the most exciting phone, but it did spearhead Motorola’s business phone push. Now, the company is back with a new model, the ThinkPhone 25.

Motorola’s making it very clear this is a business phone, but like the first ThinkPhone, it still seems to be possible to buy the device even if you don’t get it as part of Motorola’s enterprise service. The question is, will you want one?

A promotional image of the Motorola ThinkPhone 25.
Motorola

The design continues on from the original ThinkPhone with an Aramid fiber rear panel and the ThinkPhone branding in the bottom corner. It’s only available in a Pantone Carbon Black color. It’s still one of the coolest phones the brand has made. Motorola has made it very durable with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-SPEC-810H certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i over the 6.36-inch pOLED screen. This is one of the first phones we’ve seen with Gorilla Glass 7i, which Corning introduced in June and is designed for low- and mid-priced phones.

Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 25GB of storage space. Android 14 is installed. along with a variety of business-orientated software features, including Motorola’s ThinkShield, Smart Connect, and Moto AI with malware and phishing detection. The phone will receive five operating system upgrades and security updates until 2029. This is the same level of support provided with the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and a welcome step forward compared to some of its previous phones.

A promotional image of the Motorola ThinkPhone 25.
Motorola

On the back of the phone is a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera, plus a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, making it a surprisingly capable camera for a business-orientated device. It’s joined by a 32MP selfie camera. The modest 4310mAh battery will apparently return 34 hours of use time according to Motorola, and is recharged using either a wired 68-watt TurboPower charger or a 15W wireless charger.

The ThinkPhone 25 will be released in November and costs 450 British pounds, or about $602. You’ll be able to buy it through Motorola’s own online store, and through the Vodafone and EE network. Alongside the ThinkPhone 25, Motorola will also release the Moto G75 Business Edition, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, in October.

