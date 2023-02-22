Get this unlocked Motorola Android phone for $110 today

Unusually, Lenovo has one of the best phone deals around for anyone who wants to keep costs super low. Today, you can buy the Motorola G Pure for $110 saving you $50 off the regular price of $160. This isn’t a high-end smartphone but if you’re looking for cheap yet effective, it’ll do the job. The deal is strictly limited so snap it up now if it sounds good to you, or read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G Pure

The Moto G Pure is the kind of cheap where you’ll need to make some compromises but that’s not to say it doesn’t have a role to play. An attractive design is a neat starting point but it also has surprisingly good daytime camera performance with its 13MP main camera and 2MP depth-sensing camera punching above its weight. Detail is sharp and clear providing you have good lighting conditions. Elsewhere, there’s also a 5MP selfie camera too.

Processor-wise, it’s less exciting with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor reminding you that this isn’t one of the best phones around, but it’ll work well enough for basic phone use, browsing and messaging. With 32GB of storage, you won’t be able to store a huge amount of files but at least it looks fairly pleasant courtesy of the 6.5-inch HD+ 1600 x 720 screen. A fingerprint reader gives you extra security over using a PIN, and at least incorporates one key element of some of the best Android phones. Simply put, the Moto G Pure is the smartphone for when you just need something straightforward. You get up to two days of battery life, a water-repellent design and all the other key essentials mentioned before.

Normally priced at $160, the Motorola Moto G Pure is currently enjoying a 31% discount at Lenovo, bringing it down to $110. A saving of $50 has just made this super cheap smartphone even cheaper, so it’s ideal for a backup phone or if you can’t afford to spend much. As a doorbuster deal, it won’t stick around for long so hit the buy button if it’s the device for you.

