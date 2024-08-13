 Skip to main content
Motorola quietly released a new smartwatch, and it looks great

Moto Watch 120 render.
Motorola

There’s a new smartwatch that might be worth considering. The Motorola Moto Watch 120 quietly arrived on Amazon at the end of July and is available for an incredibly low price.

The Moto Watch 120 is compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones. It operates on Moto Watch OS and boasts a long battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and advanced health monitoring capabilities, such as SpO2. The case is made of Zinc Alloy, and the watch offers a resistance rating of IP68, which means it’s protected from dust and provides water resistance up to 1.5 meters.

Other features of the Moto Watch 120 include Google Fit integration, an accelerometer, built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, and more. The best part? The Moto Watch 120 is priced at $130. Compare this to the budget-priced second-generation Apple Watch SE and the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and you can see what a steal the Moto Watch 120 is, especially given its long list of features.

Moto Watch 120 render.
Motorola

If you didn’t know Motorola produces smartwatches, there’s a reason for that: it technically doesn’t. Instead, a company called CE Brands is responsible for producing them. PhoneArena rightly notes that CE Brands has little social media presence and has not announced the Moto Watch 120 on any platform. This is why sites like Digital Trends and many others are only now reporting on the release.

Motorola has announced new smartphones this year, including the Razr 2024 and Moto G Power 5G. The Razr Plus 2024 is also a recent entry. These phones are getting somewhat lukewarm receptions so far. Maybe a Motorola watch not made by Motorola can turn things around.

