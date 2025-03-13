Move over iPhone, here’s a phone with a massive battery and built-in projector

Even the biggest flagship smartphones can’t compare to the size of the 8849 Tank 3 Pro, a rugged smartphone with a ridiculously-huge 23,800mAh battery. Yes, you read that right. It’s not a typo. The phone also a built-in projector that can reach brightness levels of 100 lumens for watching your favorite content outside.

The Tank 3 Pro is designed to go toe-to-toe with even the toughest environments while providing you with all the power you could possibly need. It starts at 512GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB) and 36 GB of RAM. It also works with 5G and has a 200MP main camera alongside a 64MP night-vision camera.

Recommended Videos

The 23,800 mAh battery is for more than just the phone itself. That helps to power not only the projector but also acts as a portable battery bank for other devices. On its own, you can expect around a week of battery life under normal usage scenarios. What’s more, it supports 120W fast charging that can bring the battery up to 90% in 90 minutes.

The phone comes with an IP68 rating for even wet, dusty environments, and it can survive drops from 1.5 meters. There’s a built-in flashlight with multiple light settings that make it easy to see in dim conditions or even signal for help.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Now, to touch on the projector. It displays videos at an 854 x 480 resolution with up to 100 lumens of brightness. This isn’t meant for family movie night on a summer’s evening — it’s not bright enough for that — but rather for use in a darker environment. The Tank 3 Pro supports manual focusing of the video from within 3 meters, and the projector itself has a 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone has insane capabilities, especially when you consider it’s priced at $730. That’s less than most flagships from bigger-name companies, and while it doesn’t include all the bells and whistles of something like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, this is still a fantastic phone for anyone who enjoys going on long camping or hiking trips away from civilization.