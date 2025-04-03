Next Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could charge by docking into your phone

The next Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 may have a unique and novel charging method that could mean you don’t need a charger at all.

The new technology would mean the ring could be charged from a Samsung phone, meaning it would not require a dedicated dock and would allow you to charge wherever you are, with your phone.

Recommended Videos

A wonderful idea, but perhaps little more than that at this stage as this comes from a patent drawing.

That said, these patents are the early stages of new tech coming to reality and Samsung has filed this officially and can be seen on WIPO.

As you can see from the patent image, the ring appears to be able to dock into the back of the phone.

On the inner part of the ring appears to be a connector point of some sort which can then access charge from the smartphone.

It is also suggested that once the ring is attached it will not only charge but will also sync with the phone to transfer all tracking data over seamlessly.

There appears to be an outer ring, on the phone, which the Ring docks into. It’s unclear from this drawing if that will protrude from the back of the phone, to hold the Ring in place. P

resumably that would not be the case as Samsung would likely want a flush finish in keeping with current design ethos.

While this is just a patent at this stage, it is worth considering that Samsung has already used its phones to charge external devices like the S Pen stylus. It was also an early adopter of wireless charging that could be used from the phone to charge up external accessory devices like earphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 was expected to appear at the company’s Unpacked 2025 event in January, which came and went with no such announcement. Here’s hoping the longer wait means more impressive jumps forward like this smartphone charging system.