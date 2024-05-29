 Skip to main content
There’s a new version of the Nothing Phone 2a, and it looks outstanding

By
The front and back of the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition.
Nothing

We have some great news if you’ve been holding off on ordering a Nothing Phone 2a.  There’s a new model available that looks absolutely stunning.  The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition has the same body and hardware as the regular model, but its color and styling are significantly different.

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition looks like it belongs in the Star Wars universe. At its core, the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is built on a transparent design. However, it features bright red, blue, and yellow color accents that we haven’t seen on a Nothing smartphone before.

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is being sold from Nothing’s website starting today in “limited quantities.” It has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and costs around $444. In addition to buying it on Nothing’s website, you can also get the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition at a product drop in London on June 1, where Nothing will also have a limited supply to sell.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition.
Nothing

“We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition,” said Adam Bates, design director at Nothing. “The first product to explore our palette of the primary colors: red, blue, and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, while creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.”

Similar to the standard Nothing Phone 2a model, the Special Edition features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G chip and runs on Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14. It boasts a 32MP front camera and dual 50MP main and ultrawide cameras. Its 5000mAh battery provides up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Nothing Phone 2a has been well-received since it launched earlier this year. Our reviewwe called it the “best cheap phone I’ve reviewed in ages.” No doubt, the Special Edition version is equally impressive.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
