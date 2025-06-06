 Skip to main content
Nothing Phone 3: everything we know so far

Come take a closer look at what we know so far about Nothing's "first true flagship smartphone"

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei holding up a pixelated Phone (3)
Nothing / Google

The Nothing Phone 3 is the next flagship phone from the up-start tech firm doing things a little differently when it comes to product design, with a focus on making products that standout in a world where devices are seemingly more similar than ever.

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, has said the Phone 3 is the company’s “first true flagship smartphone”, promising users “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.”

It’ll sit above the mid-range Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in Nothing’s smartphone line-up, as the ultimate showcase of the company’s vision.

So Nothing is making bold claims about the handset, and as we edge closer to its July launch here’s everything we know so far about the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3 latest news

  • June 6: Nothing posts a teaser image showing a small section of the design of the phone
  • June 3: Nothing confirms the Phone 3 launch event will be on July 1 at 6pm BST (10am PDT, 1pm EDT)

Nothing Phone 3 release date and price

The Nothing Phone 3 launch date has been confirmed for July 1, 2025. The launch is set to kick off at 6pm BST (10am PDT, 1pm EDT). It means we’re mere weeks away from seeing what Nothing has in store for us with its first ‘proper’ flagship phone.

Pei had previously confirmed the Phone 3 would arrive during Q3 2025, and with the confirmation of the July 1 first, it’ll be turning up at the very start of the quarter.

It looks like it won’t be alone on launch day either, with Nothing also teasing that its over-ear Headphone 1 set of cans might arrive alongside the phone.

Come to Play.

Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1s

— Nothing (@nothing) June 3, 2025

We’ve also been given a hint as to the Nothing Phone 3 price, with Pei revealing the upcoming handset will cost around £800, which would place it in the same ballpark as the base model iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25.

According to leaker Roland Quandt, the Nothing Phone 3 could cost $799 in the US (apparently with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), with a larger storage variant priced at $899 (16GB/512GB).

It is an increase over the Nothing Phone 2, which arrived at $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the 12GB/256GB configuration cost $799 – which would match the rumored price for the same RAM and storage on the Phone 3.

US availability should be better with the Phone 3, with Carl Pei suggesting carrier support will be improved for the upcoming flagship phone.

As for when you’ll actually be able to get your hands on the phone, we’re still waiting to find out the Nothing Phone 3 release date. We expect all will be revealed on July 1.

Nothing Phone 3 design

Design is a major cornerstone of Nothing’s ethos, with its previous devices featuring its unique ‘Glyph’ interface and novel lights on the rear of the phones – however for the Phone 3 this could be dropped if its cryptic “we killed the glyph interface” post on X is to be believed.

Unsurprisingly, Nothing is teasing “ultra-precise engineering” for the Phone 3, and has already shown us a couple of images of the handset’s design elements – albeit from a very close-up perspective.

A close-up of a design element on the Nothing Phone 3
Nothing
A close-up of a design element on the Nothing Phone 3
Nothing

Pei is promising the use of premium materials for the Phone 3, going some way to justifying the increase in cost of the handset over its predecessor.

The two teaser images show that we’re likely to see the Phone 3 arrive in a white color, but rumors suggest black will also be an option.

Nothing Phone 3 power and software

While we’ve not seen any concreate leaks on which chipset the Nothing Phone 3 will have, there’s a chance it could pack Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC considering the talk of “premium materials” and it being the firm’s “first true flagship”.

Whatever Nothing opts for, rumors suggest the chip will be accompanied by either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, with the choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Nothing claims the Phone 3 will come with “software that really levels things up” with another heavy Android OS overlay as Nothing applies its design language to what’s displayed on screen, as well as the physical device in your hand.

That means you’ll get Nothing OS 3.0, with AI built-in. Nothing claims this allows the system to learn from you, and work with you – like a team mate apparently. Pei says you’ll get “the best of Android in a package which feels completely different.”

Pei started hinting about AI features for the Phone 3 back in June 2024, where we spent five minutes discussing how Nothing was approaching AI. We’ve seen the iteration of its AI vision in the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, but we expect Nothing to takes things further with the Phone 3.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
