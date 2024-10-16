 Skip to main content
Nuu’s B30 5G and N10 offer premium features at budget prices

The Nuu B30 5G Android phone retails for just $260.
You may not have heard of Nuu, but the Texas phone company builds budget models that have impressed us before. On Tuesday, Nuu introduced two new smartphones, the B30 5G and the N10. The company is expanding its lineup with affordability and performance in mind, and the phones are designed to strengthen its competitiveness, offering what it described as a premium experience at an attractive price.

The company priced its B30 5G at $290 and said its 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, octa-core 2.6GHz processor, and 8GB of RAM position it as a midrange device that delivers high-end features. The B30 5G offers a 64MP tri-camera system optimized for lowlight photography.

“Nuu’s mission is to provide high-quality smartphones that don’t compromise on performance, no matter the price point,” said Danny Sit, CEO of Nuu. “With the expansion of our B Series and the introduction of the N Series, we’re catering to a wide range of users, ensuring that everyone has access to advanced technology.”

At the more budget-friendly end, the $100 N10 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1.6GHz octa-core processor that the company said ensures solid everyday performance. The N10 includes an AI-enhanced 13MP rear camera. And, like the B30, it includes a 5,000mAh battery.

The launch comes as Nuu enters a highly competitive space dominated by larger brands. By offering flagship-level features at budget prices, Nuu is targeting consumers who want performance without the premium cost associated with top-tier smartphones from major players like Samsung or Apple.

Both devices run on Android 14, which brings enhanced security and Google’s Gemini AI for a smarter, more personalized user experience. Early bird offers include a deal on the N10 for $90, with the B30 5G available for $260. Both are bundled with free Nuu Buds to attract early adopters.

Earlier this year, Digital Trends reviewed Nuu’s previous model, the B30 Pro. Initially dismissed as just another budget Android phone, the B30 Pro exceeded expectations. The review praised its solid build quality featuring glass panels and a well-balanced design. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 12GB of RAM, the B30 Pro offered smooth performance.

The 108MP main camera delivered solid photos for its price, though the secondary cameras fell short. Despite lacking features like wireless charging and water resistance, we found the B30 Pro offered a great value at $300, with a clean software experience and reliable performance.

