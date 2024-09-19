 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

October 15 could be the day Android fans have been waiting for

By
Private Space option in app library of Android 15.
Private Space is one of the best features on Android 15. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The official release of Android 15 has been delayed way longer than anyone expected, but we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to a report from Android Headlines, the next version of Android will hit the market on October 15.

This is a marked departure from how Google has handled the launch in the past. Typically, the latest version of Android releases with the latest version of the Pixel, but that wasn’t the case this year with the August release of the Google Pixel 9. In a way, Android 15 is releasing at its usual time; the Pixel was just early.

Recommended Videos

Google pushed Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project, or AOSP, earlier this month. That usually heralds an imminent release. As for why it’s releasing on the 15th — a Tuesday — instead of on Monday, is likely due to Columbus Day, a national holiday in the U.S.

Related

Android 15 is coming with a load of new and useful features that will improve the overall user experience, including performance improvements, better PDF usability, notification cooldowns, and even partial screen sharing.

Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The new operating system will work with the Pixel 6 and later devices, which also makes this the first Android update that’s restricted to Tensor-based Pixels. If you’re still using an older-model Pixel, then you won’t qualify for this update.

The idea is that since the update has taken longer to launch, it’s been under more scrutiny, and as such, should theoretically have fewer bugs. Whether that actually plays out, though, remains to be seen.

October 15 is less than a month away, so sit tight. A new version of Android will be here before you know it — even if it took longer to get here than many would have liked.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Repairing your broken Pixel 9 Pro XL could be quite challenging
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sitting upright outside.

The right-to-repair movement has been gaining traction for a long time, and many companies are trying to make it easier for people to replace a battery or fix a broken screen instead of forcing them to purchase a new phone. The tech whizzes at iFixit recently disassembled the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to determine how easy it was to access various components, and the results are somewhere in the middle.

At the start of the video, we see the iFixit tech removing the front of the phone to reach the internal components. Unfortunately, doing so results in a broken screen -- something that's common among "screen access" designs. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a similar build to that of the iPhone 14 and allows you to remove the back panel to replace the battery, reducing the risk of damaging the display.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the phone I’ve always wanted
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

I’ve been using iPhones ever since the first model launched in 2008, and my daily driver for the past year has been the iPhone 15 Pro. It's safe to say I'm a big Apple fan. Even so, I can’t help but think the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones released this year.

In fact, I would even go as far as to say that the Pixel 9 Pro is the iPhone Pro I’ve always wanted. Yes, it’s just that good. Let me explain why.
The importance of smartphone size

Read more
Google is about to make it a lot easier to customize your Pixel phone
A person holding the Google Pixel 8.

When you first set up a phone, it's essentially the same as every other phone. Customizing it to suit you is part of the fun. Google looks to be making this process a lot easier with a redesigned "Wallpaper & style" page for Pixel phones and tablets.

The news comes courtesy of Android Authority, which first discovered the updated wallpaper app in the Android 15 QPR1 beta (with a full release expected in December).

Read more