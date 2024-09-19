October 15 could be the day Android fans have been waiting for

The official release of Android 15 has been delayed way longer than anyone expected, but we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to a report from Android Headlines, the next version of Android will hit the market on October 15.

This is a marked departure from how Google has handled the launch in the past. Typically, the latest version of Android releases with the latest version of the Pixel, but that wasn’t the case this year with the August release of the Google Pixel 9. In a way, Android 15 is releasing at its usual time; the Pixel was just early.

Google pushed Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project, or AOSP, earlier this month. That usually heralds an imminent release. As for why it’s releasing on the 15th — a Tuesday — instead of on Monday, is likely due to Columbus Day, a national holiday in the U.S.

Android 15 is coming with a load of new and useful features that will improve the overall user experience, including performance improvements, better PDF usability, notification cooldowns, and even partial screen sharing.

The new operating system will work with the Pixel 6 and later devices, which also makes this the first Android update that’s restricted to Tensor-based Pixels. If you’re still using an older-model Pixel, then you won’t qualify for this update.

The idea is that since the update has taken longer to launch, it’s been under more scrutiny, and as such, should theoretically have fewer bugs. Whether that actually plays out, though, remains to be seen.

October 15 is less than a month away, so sit tight. A new version of Android will be here before you know it — even if it took longer to get here than many would have liked.