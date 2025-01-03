One of 2024’s most unique folding phones may be getting a successor

The world’s first triple-screen foldable phone is expected to have a successor. The Huawei Mate XTs is anticipated to replace the Huawei Mate XT revealed in China last year, according to Fixed Focus Digital (via Android Authority).

Information about the new phone is currently limited. However, it is expected to feature the HiSilicon Kirin 9020 chipset, which is already used in Huawei’s Mate X6 and Mate 70 series. Beyond this, few changes are anticipated as the company transitions from the Mate XT to the Mate XTs. Typically, the company follows an “s” model naming convention when introducing new products with updated internal components, such as system-on-chips (SoCs), while keeping other features the same.

With its unique design, the Mate XT can fold twice, resulting in a compact form and a large tablet-like screen when unfolded. This differs entirely from industry-leading foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which feature book-style foldable designs.

The Mate XT boasts a 10.2-inch ultra-form triple foldable display, a 5600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP, 12MP, and 12MP sensors. The HarmonyOS 4.2 operating system powers the device and supports NFC and FM radio. Inside the Mate XT is 16GB of RAM and options for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage. Additionally, it is powered by the Kirin 9010 chipset.

Since the Mate XT was released in September last year, its successor is likely months away from being announced.

If you are considering buying a Huawei phone, it may be challenging, depending on your location. Countries like the U.S., U.K., Australia, and many others have banned these products due to security concerns.

When could the West see its first tri-fold smartphone? Rumors suggest Samsung is working on one that could arrive sometime this year.