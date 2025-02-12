 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

One UI 7 lets parents restrict their children from seeing adult sites and harmful apps

By
Notifications on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 50 minutes ago

One UI 7, Samsung’s latest Android skin, comes with several visual and functional upgrades over the previous version, with better visuals, a spoonful of AI, and a pill-shaped control similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The stable version, only available on the Galaxy S25 series so far, gets an additional set of controls that allow parents to limit their children’s access to age-sensitive explicit content.

With these new filters part of Digital Wellbeing, parents can set restrictions on the websites and apps and filter out anything harmful, Android Authority recently found out. Those who own Galaxy S25 or other devices that receive the One UI 7 update in the future, will be able to set automatic filters to restrict adult websites on their children’s phones. Samsung doesn’t quite say if it uses a simple blacklist or any advanced measures like AI to filter out “sexually explicit and violent sites.” But it does say it might not be able to block all websites with content unsuitable for children.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, you can set limitations on which apps can be downloaded to your children’s phones. The new settings allow parents to limit apps and games, restricting them by age filters. You can either choose to limit access based on the child’s Samsung account or manually set age limits to allow apps for kids aged “12+,” “16,” or “18+.”

Age filters for web content and apps on One UI 7.
Android Authority

While setting up a new Samsung device for a child, you could also set up permissions where the parents must approve when a child tried to download an app onto their phone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While theoretically effective in limiting children’s access to unsafe content, there lies a caveat with these new settings. These limits only apply when content is viewed from Samsung’s own apps — Samsung internet for explicit websites and the Galaxy Store for apps and games. Both the parents and child must also use a Samsung device with an active Samsung account.

Perhaps, Google — and not Samsung — is to be blamed for these limitations, and the only way for them to widely available is if Google integrates similar functions as core Android features available on all devices, and not just limited to one brand.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Samsung’s Now Bar is already getting more useful
The Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's lock screen.

Samsung's Now Bar is a particularly useful feature that lets you see notifications, your currently playing music, and much more right from your lock screen -- and now it's getting Google Maps integration ahead of the One UI 7 rollout. This feature is already available for the Galaxy S25 series but hasn't yet come to the Galaxy S24 or earlier generations.

Google Maps integration in One UI 7 is live from Google Maps v25.04.01.717254420 as of this moment, per tipster Tarun Vats. You can now see upcoming turns and other directions just by glancing at the lock screen, making it much easier to maneuver around unfamiliar locales.

Read more
Samsung’s new vegan leather Galaxy S25 Ultra case is already my favorite
The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra Kindsuit Leather Case in Camel in the hand

I love leather cases for phones, and while companies like Apple have moved away from making their own, third parties like Nomad have made some of the best leather cases for the iPhone 16 series. However, when it comes to the best Android phones, the choice is much sparser.

Recognizing this, Samsung has progressively increased the range of cases that it makes itself over the past few generations of its flagship phones. Whereas the company used to have just a few choices, now the range of cases is vast and the best Galaxy S25 cases include everything from Hershey’s branded cases to a case that’ll make anyone a fan of Crocs.

Read more
This is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 color you should buy
Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones in the hands of a person.

The new Galaxy S25 series is here and Samsung’s latest flagships come in various colors. Some of these colors are muted and designed for those who want a more traditional experience, while others are more vibrant and designed to help your new phone stand out.

Although most people use a case — and I recommend picking up one of the best Galaxy S25 cases for this year’s phones, you may want a colorful telephone that you can look at, especially if you plan to use a transparent case. However, with seven choices for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus including the online exclusive colors, and six for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which color is the best?

Read more