OnePlus 13 users can finally experience Android 16

OnePlus 13 users eager to try Android 16 can do so now. An announcement on the official OnePlus Forums states that users of OnePlus’ newest phone can download Android 16 Beta 2 on their devices. According to the note, the beta won’t be made available to OnePlus 13R users, at least to yet.

Whether OnePlus 13 users should download the Android 16 beta is another story. As 9to5Google rightly notes, early releases of OxygenOS, which sits on top of Android on OnePlus devices, haven’t always played nice with beta versions.

Many early releases of OxygenOS in the past have been rife with issues, and the experience can be barebones when compared directly to the stable version. As such, especially if your OnePlus 13 is your primary phone, it might be wise to wait for a later Android 16 beta version.

First revealed late last year, Android 16, codenamed “Baklava,” introduces several new features and improvements that build upon the foundations established in Android 15, also known as “Vanilla Ice Cream.” Confirmed features of Android 16 include enhancements to the photo picker, improved adaptive refresh rate support, and compatibility with the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Additionally, new Health Connect APIs will support health records, and there will be improvements in resizing and scaling applications for larger screens, such as foldables and tablets.

Other anticipated features include live updates for ongoing activities, a predictive back button, and the capability for applications to block AI writing tools. Notably, Android 16 expands the Linux Terminal feature, allowing users to run Linux applications within a virtual machine on their devices.

Android 16 is expected to have its first stable, public release later this year. The OS’s arrival schedule for Android devices will depend on the manufacturers.

The OnePlus 13 was launched globally earlier this year. This latest flagship features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and includes several camera upgrades compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.