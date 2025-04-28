OnePlus 13s reveal: A compact flagship that many of us won’t be able to get

OnePlus has just announced a new addition to its lineup. Dubbed the OnePlus 13s, this is a more compact alternative to the excellent OnePlus 13, which we consider to be one of the best smartphones. The OnePlus 13s might be a good idea if you consider the base 13 to be too large — as many flagships are — but unfortunately, most of us won’t be able to get our hands on this new phone just yet.

The company revealed the new phone and shared some basic information about what to expect from the OnePlus 13s. The phone, pictured in two color schemes — one dark grey and one light pink — will come with a 6.32-inch display, making it a better option for those on the hunt for a compact phone.

Recommended Videos

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This means that it might feature as much as 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Being a flagship in this form factor, it could sport as much as 1TB of storage, but this is still unconfirmed. Beyond the chip and the display size, OnePlus hasn’t revealed what else to expect from the 13s.

We have the OnePlus 13T to help us fill in the blanks, though. That phone recently launched in China, and much like the OnePlus 13s, it’s a smaller version of the flagship. If this one is just a rebranded version of the 13T, then some of the other specs we could expect to see include a 6,260mAh silicon-carbide battery, a 120MHz refresh rate, a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera, and a weight of 185 grams. Overall, the OnePlus 13T has similar specs to the flagship, so the same could be the case here with the 13s.

Unfortunately, it seems that the OnePlus 13s might be slated for an India-only release. The company only spoke about the compact smartphone on its Indian social media channels, and the announcement was posted to its Indian website. Those of us living elsewhere will have to wait and hope for a wider release.