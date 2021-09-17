The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a major camera update today. OnePlus is introducing Hasselblad Xpan mode, which simulates the desirable look of that company’s classic film cameras. OnePlus 9 series owners can look forward to a host of camera improvements and bug fixes.

The Hassleblad Xpan was an innovative camera that allowed photographers to shoot either standard-format images or ultrawide panoramic images without having to switch film. To bring the unique look of Xpan to smartphones, OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad to create a mode that replicates many aspects of images captured on an Xpan camera.

This simulation extends not just to the final images; it also aims to emulate the experience of shooting through the viewfinder of an Xpan camera in the photo app. OnePlus worked with Hasselblad to make this as authentic an experience as possible.

Previous Next 1 of 4 OnePlus OnePlus OnePlus Oneplus

Xpan mode will offer 30mm and 45mm focal lengths that are similar to popular lenses used with the original film camera. The 65:24 aspect ratio images are created from cropped images captured using the 48MP main camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. The 30mm lens simulation results in 7552 × 2798 resolution images, the 45mm lens simulation results in 7872 × 2916 resolution images.

Photos can be shot in either black-and-white or color film simulation modes. After the shutter is pressed, the phone presents the image, making it look as if it’s going through development from negative film until it finally resolves into the finished image.

At the very least, Xpan mode sounds like a lot of fun to use and is particularly intriguing for those who have always wanted to try out an Xpan camera, but who can’t afford one and don’t want to deal with the process of getting film developed. If you own a OnePlus 9 series phone, it’s definitely worth installing the new update to check Xpan mode out.

Other camera updates coming to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. They will:

Optimize HDR frame retrieving algorithms and reduce noise in multiple scenes.

Fix the over-sharpening issues in auto mode scenarios.

Improve stability of auto white balance in auto mode.

Optimize auto white balance when shifting between the main and ultrawide camera.

Reduce over-brightening of images in Nightscape Mode.

Improve the dynamic range in lowlight conditions.

Improve success rate when shooting moving objects.

Update the memory optimization solution and reduced the launch time of the native camera app by up to 50%.

Reduce lag in camera preview and optimize the shutter lag in some scenarios.

A system update will also be rolled out to OnePlus 9 series phones that will optimize wireless charging, update the Android security patch, and fix a number of known issues. Both devices will almost certainly feature Android 12, though we’re still waiting for more details on that.

Editors' Recommendations