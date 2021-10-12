While the OnePlus T-series won’t get a device this year, OnePlus is all set to launch a OnePlus 9RT — the successor to the OnePlus 9R it revealed earlier this year. Notably, the U.S. market won’t get these devices, with only the OnePlus 9 Pro being available to U.S. users, while other markets have access to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2. The hybrid T and R series device will be the first OnePlus smartphone to have the RT suffix, and it’ll be exclusive to India and China.

Here are all the OnePlus 9RT rumors, leaks, and confirmed news we know thus far.

OnePlus 9RT name and release date

OnePlus has confirmed that there won’t be a OnePlus 9T or a OnePlus 9T Pro this year. The announcement came as a surprise since the company has launched a T-series smartphone every year since the OnePlus 3T. Last year, the company decided not to launch a OnePlus 8T Pro and stuck with just the OnePlus 8T. However, this year, there won’t be either a T or a T Pro model. Instead, we are getting a new OnePlus 9RT, which is a combination of two series from the company.

The OnePlus 9RT will be launching at a virtual event in Beijing at 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET on October 13. The new smartphone will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 9RT design

As per leaked renders provided by tipster Evan Blass, the OnePlus 9RT will sell in at least two color options, black and silver. The latter is already confirmed to launch, as it has appeared in a number of teasers from the company.

The OnePlus 9R was introduced with a slight change in the camera setup from the 8T. While the OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera setup, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to sport three cameras at the back. The design includes the Alert slider and no headphone jack, while other button placements are likely to remain the same.

The smartphone is likely to have a glass back and an aluminum frame, but don’t get your hopes up since we are unlikely to see wireless charging. It is also said to have support for an in-display fingerprint scanner and feature a dual stereo speaker setup.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is confirmed to feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. It could have a 6.55-inch screen. Like the OnePlus 9R, the RT device was rumored to have the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. However, the latest leaks reveal that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. As seen on the teasers, you will be able to use an additional 7GB of UFS 3.1 storage as virtual RAM. It appeared on Geekbench with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, but we can also expect an 8GB RAM model.

The OnePlus 9RT will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera, which was also used on the OnePlus Nord 2. It might be accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, you could get a 20MP selfie shooter. The primary camera on the OnePlus 9R was a 48MP sensor, so this is a good step up.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a dual cell that equals a 4,500mAh battery capacity. It will have support for 65-watt fast charging. Notably, the OnePlus 9RT is the company’s first device to launch with Android 12 out of the box. It means that the device will run OxygenOS 12, which is said to borrow features from Oppo’s ColorOS. You might find new features such as floating windows, privacy improvements, and a new theme store. According to OnePlus, the upcoming smartphone will likely get three years of OS updates and nearly four years of security updates.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability

The OnePlus 9RT will be exclusive to India and China. If you are in the European or American smartphone markets, don’t expect to get your hands on the upcoming smartphone without importing it. If you’re feeling left out, you can take a look at our general overview of the best smartphones.

According to Digital Chat Station, Chinese pricing may be between the 2,000- and 3,000-yuan mark ($310 to $465), while the OnePlus 9RT price in India could be around 39,999 rupees ($540). The higher-end variant might sell for around 44,000 rupees ($590).

